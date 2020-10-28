General Electric, First Solar rise; Callaway, Carnival fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:
First Solar Inc., up $10.92 to $93.31.
The largest U.S. solar company reported surprisingly strong third-quarter profits and revenue.
Automatic Data Processing Inc., up $9.05 to $155.08.
The payroll and human resources company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Callaway Golf Co., down $3.63 to $15.65.
The golf equipment maker is buying driving range operator TopGolf International.
General Electric Co., up 32 cents to $7.42.
The industrial conglomerate's third-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
Garmin Ltd., down $1.04 to $97.57.
The maker of personal navigation devices beat analysts' third-quarter profit forecasts on a surge in sales.
CME Group Inc., down $9.91 to $149.56.
The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges reported disappointing third-quarter earnings.
Carnival Corp., down $1.46 to $12.30.
Worsening virus spread and worries over more lockdowns weighed on the already battered cruise line industry.
ConocoPhillips, down $1.47 to $28.79.
Slumping oil prices dragged energy and oilfield services companies lower.
