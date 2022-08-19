General Motors reinstates dividend suspended in pandemic

S&P 500   4,237.53 (-1.08%)
DOW   33,742.71 (-0.75%)
QQQ   326.25 (-0.92%)
AAPL   173.28 (-0.50%)
MSFT   288.16 (-0.69%)
META   170.57 (-2.34%)
GOOGL   118.61 (-1.30%)
AMZN   140.15 (-1.51%)
TSLA   894.08 (-1.60%)
NVDA   183.30 (-2.36%)
NIO   19.37 (-2.71%)
BABA   90.89 (+0.17%)
AMD   98.23 (-2.20%)
T   18.44 (+0.05%)
MU   61.61 (-2.18%)
CGC   3.77 (-1.05%)
F   16.12 (-0.19%)
GE   77.98 (-1.55%)
DIS   120.98 (-1.38%)
AMC   18.37 (-4.77%)
PYPL   97.54 (-2.32%)
PFE   48.98 (+0.82%)
NFLX   240.96 (-1.72%)
S&P 500   4,237.53 (-1.08%)
DOW   33,742.71 (-0.75%)
QQQ   326.25 (-0.92%)
AAPL   173.28 (-0.50%)
MSFT   288.16 (-0.69%)
META   170.57 (-2.34%)
GOOGL   118.61 (-1.30%)
AMZN   140.15 (-1.51%)
TSLA   894.08 (-1.60%)
NVDA   183.30 (-2.36%)
NIO   19.37 (-2.71%)
BABA   90.89 (+0.17%)
AMD   98.23 (-2.20%)
T   18.44 (+0.05%)
MU   61.61 (-2.18%)
CGC   3.77 (-1.05%)
F   16.12 (-0.19%)
GE   77.98 (-1.55%)
DIS   120.98 (-1.38%)
AMC   18.37 (-4.77%)
PYPL   97.54 (-2.32%)
PFE   48.98 (+0.82%)
NFLX   240.96 (-1.72%)
S&P 500   4,237.53 (-1.08%)
DOW   33,742.71 (-0.75%)
QQQ   326.25 (-0.92%)
AAPL   173.28 (-0.50%)
MSFT   288.16 (-0.69%)
META   170.57 (-2.34%)
GOOGL   118.61 (-1.30%)
AMZN   140.15 (-1.51%)
TSLA   894.08 (-1.60%)
NVDA   183.30 (-2.36%)
NIO   19.37 (-2.71%)
BABA   90.89 (+0.17%)
AMD   98.23 (-2.20%)
T   18.44 (+0.05%)
MU   61.61 (-2.18%)
CGC   3.77 (-1.05%)
F   16.12 (-0.19%)
GE   77.98 (-1.55%)
DIS   120.98 (-1.38%)
AMC   18.37 (-4.77%)
PYPL   97.54 (-2.32%)
PFE   48.98 (+0.82%)
NFLX   240.96 (-1.72%)
S&P 500   4,237.53 (-1.08%)
DOW   33,742.71 (-0.75%)
QQQ   326.25 (-0.92%)
AAPL   173.28 (-0.50%)
MSFT   288.16 (-0.69%)
META   170.57 (-2.34%)
GOOGL   118.61 (-1.30%)
AMZN   140.15 (-1.51%)
TSLA   894.08 (-1.60%)
NVDA   183.30 (-2.36%)
NIO   19.37 (-2.71%)
BABA   90.89 (+0.17%)
AMD   98.23 (-2.20%)
T   18.44 (+0.05%)
MU   61.61 (-2.18%)
CGC   3.77 (-1.05%)
F   16.12 (-0.19%)
GE   77.98 (-1.55%)
DIS   120.98 (-1.38%)
AMC   18.37 (-4.77%)
PYPL   97.54 (-2.32%)
PFE   48.98 (+0.82%)
NFLX   240.96 (-1.72%)

General Motors reinstates dividend suspended in pandemic

Fri., August 19, 2022 | Associated Press

General Motors
The logo for General Motors appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 23, 2018. General Motors will reinstate quarterly dividend payments that were suspended during the pandemic that shut down its factories. The automaker said Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, that the dividend of 9 cents per share will be paid on Sept. 15 to shareholders of record on Aug. 31. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will reinstate quarterly dividend payments that were suspended during the pandemic that shut down its factories.

The automaker said Friday that the dividend of 9 cents per share will be paid on Sept. 15 to shareholders of record on Aug. 31.

GM canceled its quarterly dividend in April 2020 as COVID-19 spread unchecked in the U.S. and manufacturing in the U.S. screeched to a near halt.

The last time the Detroit automaker suspended dividend payments was in 2008 during the nation's worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. Those payments resumed six years later, in 2014.

GM also announced that its going to start buying back shares again. The company board boosted its existing stock buyback program's capacity to $5 billion, from $3.3 billion earlier this week.

Shares of General Motors Co. are up 7% this month.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Motors (GM)
2.7444 of 5 stars		$38.72+0.8%N/A7.35Moderate Buy$54.94
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in General Motors right now?

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.