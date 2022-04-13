S&P 500   4,397.45
DOW   34,220.36
QQQ   339.45
3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Silver lining in inflation report helps send stocks higher
Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices 
S&P 500   4,397.45
DOW   34,220.36
QQQ   339.45
3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Silver lining in inflation report helps send stocks higher
Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices 
S&P 500   4,397.45
DOW   34,220.36
QQQ   339.45
3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Silver lining in inflation report helps send stocks higher
Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices 
S&P 500   4,397.45
DOW   34,220.36
QQQ   339.45
3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Silver lining in inflation report helps send stocks higher
Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices 

German economists lower growth outlook, see worse if gas cut

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A group of leading economic think tanks slashed its forecast for growth in Germany this year, predicting Wednesday that Europe's biggest economy will expand by 2.7% as Russia's war in Ukraine weighs on prospects.

The five institutes' revised outlook compared with a forecast of 4.8% they made last fall. They forecast an even worse performance if Russian gas supplies are cut off suddenly.

They blamed the war and the “worse than expected course” of the coronavirus pandemic over the winter for Wednesday's outook revision.

It is the latest in a string of downgrades for Germany's economic outlook, but is still more optimistic than a recent prediction of 1.8% growth in gross domestic product by the government's panel of independent economic advisers.

For 2023, the think tanks forecast moderately better growth of 3.1%. The baseline predictions for this year and next assume continuing gas deliveries and “no further economic escalation from the war in Ukraine,” they said.

If energy deliveries are cut off, they forecast growth of 1.9% this year and a contraction of 2.2% in 2023. They said “the cumulative loss of GDP in 2022 and 2023 in the event of a supply freeze is likely to be around 220 billion euros,” or $239 billion.

Germany relies on Russia for about 40% of its natural gas deliveries. The government is working to reduce that dependency, but says it needs time to exit Russian gas altogether and has opposed an immediate stop to supplies.

Last year, Germany's GDP grew by 2.9%.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.