 Skip to main content

German GDP slumps but optimism up as vaccinations increase

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 | David Rising, Associated Press


The Olympic TV tower is silhouetted as the sun sets in Munich, Germany, Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's economy contracted more than expected in the first quarter amid coronavirus lockdown measures, according to statistics released Tuesday, but a leading indicator showed that businesses' optimism is rising as the pace of vaccinations increases.

The Federal Statistical Office said that the first quarter gross domestic product in Germany, Europe's largest economy, dropped by 1.8% over the fourth quarter of 2020, according to figures adjusted for price, seasonal and calendar factors. The office's preliminary estimate had been a drop of 1.7%.

GDP was down 3.4% over the same quarter last year, when the pandemic was just starting to take hold, according to price adjusted figures, and 3.1% when adjusted for both price and calendar factors.

Many facets of the economy were shut down in the first quarter of 2021 as Germany grappled with rising coronavirus infection figures.

The country has recently been gradually moving to open up more areas of public life, however, as the latest wave of virus infections subsides and its vaccination campaign gathers pace.

According to the closely-watched monthly survey from Munich's Ifo institute, sentiment among German managers has followed with a considerable improvement.

The agency's index of business climate rose to 99.2 points in May from 96.6 points in April, its highest value since May 2019.

According to its sub indices, companies were more satisfied with their current business situations as well as more optimistic for the coming months, Ifo said.

“The finally accelerating vaccination rollout, as well as first steps in the reopening of the economy, have clearly boosted optimism,” ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.

He cautioned that new variants of the coronavirus could cause a setback, and that supply chain disruptions could harm the manufacturing sector, but that the “general outlook for the German economy is improving.”

“We expect private consumption and the construction sector to be the main drivers of growth in the second quarter,” he said.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks


7 Stocks That Cathie Wood is Buying And You Should Too

If you’re an investor that likes to go with the “hot hand,” then they don’t get much hotter than Cathie Wood. The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management delivered returns of over 100% in all five of her firm’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2020.

The names of her funds showcase some of the hottest emerging growth trends in the market: financial technology (fintech), genomic revolution, innovation, autonomous technology/robotics, and next generation internet.

As you would expect, these funds contain some of the hottest growth stocks from the past year. And in the aftermath of the tech selloff, Wood is not backing away. In fact, she’s doubling down on her strategy. It might not be exactly a matter of being greedy while others are fearful; perhaps more like being prepared while others are distracted.

But the other thing about Wood’s selections is that many of them are not obscure names. These are companies that were among the hottest names in 2020. Wood simply believes that they still have room to run. And that’s one reason you should consider making them a part of your portfolio.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you just seven of the stocks that Cathie Wood is buying or has bought recently. We’ve attempted to pick out at least one stock from each of the ARK ETFs. As with any investment decision, it’s important that you perform your own research before making a decision.

View the "7 Stocks That Cathie Wood is Buying And You Should Too".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.