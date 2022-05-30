×
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin
Global stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins
Asian stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
EU wrestles with Russia oil embargo as leaders gather
War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin
Global stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins
Asian stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
EU wrestles with Russia oil embargo as leaders gather
War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin
Global stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins
Asian stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
EU wrestles with Russia oil embargo as leaders gather
War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin
Global stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins
Asian stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
EU wrestles with Russia oil embargo as leaders gather
War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa

German inflation rate hits highest level since early 1970s

Monday, May 30, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's annual inflation rate accelerated to 7.9% in May, its highest level in nearly half a century, according to an official estimate Monday.

The Federal Statistical Office said year-on-year inflation jumped from 7.4% in April, with energy prices 38.3% higher than in May last year and food prices up 11.1%. Germany has Europe's biggest economy.

It is the highest inflation rate since the winter of 1973-1974, when an oil crisis also fueled higher prices. Inflation in Germany stood at an already high 5.1% in February and leapt above the 7% mark in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In month-on-month terms, the statistics office said prices were up 0.9% in May.

In a separate report on Monday, the office said that people's earnings in Germany were down 1.8% in real terms in this year's first quarter compared with a year earlier as a result of inflation, which more than offset a nominal increase of 4%.

In comments shortly before the latest inflation figure was released, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that “the top priority must be fighting inflation.”

“Inflation is an enormous economic risk and we must fight this inflation so that no economic crisis grows out of it, so that no spiral develops through which inflation feeds itself,” Lindner said.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.