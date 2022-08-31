German prosecutors search JPMorgan offices in tax probe

S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Global stocks down after strong US jobs data
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Sale of Warren Buffett portrait won't match $19M lunch bid
Maine supreme court breathes new life into power project
S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Global stocks down after strong US jobs data
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Sale of Warren Buffett portrait won't match $19M lunch bid
Maine supreme court breathes new life into power project
S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Global stocks down after strong US jobs data
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Sale of Warren Buffett portrait won't match $19M lunch bid
Maine supreme court breathes new life into power project
S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Global stocks down after strong US jobs data
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Sale of Warren Buffett portrait won't match $19M lunch bid
Maine supreme court breathes new life into power project

German prosecutors search JPMorgan offices in tax probe

Wed., August 31, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have raided the office of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Frankfurt as part of a broader tax evasion investigation targeting numerous banks in Germany and beyond.

Cologne prosecutors said Wednesday that dozens of investigators began searching the offices Tuesday of a Frankfurt-based financial institution and several auditing and tax firms.

The raids, which also targeted private apartments of four suspects, were linked to an investigation into so-called cum-ex share transactions and related tax evasion practices that are said to have cost the German government billions of euros, prosecutors said.

In a statement, JPMorgan confirmed that its Frankfurt offices were “visited” this week.

“We continue to cooperate with the German authorities on their ongoing investigation,” the bank said.

The offices of several rival institutions have already been searched by German authorities. Hundreds of bankers allegedly were involved in the cum-ex scheme that saw participants claim reimbursement for taxes they hadn’t paid.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has come under scrutiny for the way Hamburg authorities handled a related case while he was mayor of the city.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
3.2376 of 5 stars		$114.41+0.0%3.50%9.18Hold$145.95
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. right now?

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.