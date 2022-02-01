German railway orders 43 new high-speed trains from Siemens

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national railway operator will buy 43 new high-speed trains from Siemens for 1.5 billion euros (nearly $1.7 billion), the companies announced Tuesday.

The contract for the ICE 3neo trains adds to Deutsche Bahn's 2020 order of 30 trains of the same model. Once in service, the 73 trains will expand the number of seats available to long-distance passengers by 32,000, Deutsche Bahn said.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing said he expects the purchase to help double rail passenger numbers “in the next eight years.”

The first ICE 3neo trains will enter service at the end of this year, traveling between the densely populated North Rhine-Westphalia region in the northwest and Germany’s south via the Cologne-Frankfurt high-speed line.

