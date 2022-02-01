S&P 500   4,515.55
DOW   35,131.86
QQQ   363.05
Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Europe storms: Ships collide off Dutch coast; crew evacuated
Stocks rise, still on pace for worst month since March 2020
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston
3 Reasons to Add Visa & Mastercard to Your Shopping List
S&P 500   4,515.55
DOW   35,131.86
QQQ   363.05
Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Europe storms: Ships collide off Dutch coast; crew evacuated
Stocks rise, still on pace for worst month since March 2020
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston
3 Reasons to Add Visa & Mastercard to Your Shopping List
S&P 500   4,515.55
DOW   35,131.86
QQQ   363.05
Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Europe storms: Ships collide off Dutch coast; crew evacuated
Stocks rise, still on pace for worst month since March 2020
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston
3 Reasons to Add Visa & Mastercard to Your Shopping List
S&P 500   4,515.55
DOW   35,131.86
QQQ   363.05
Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Europe storms: Ships collide off Dutch coast; crew evacuated
Stocks rise, still on pace for worst month since March 2020
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston
3 Reasons to Add Visa & Mastercard to Your Shopping List

German railway orders 43 new high-speed trains from Siemens

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national railway operator will buy 43 new high-speed trains from Siemens for 1.5 billion euros (nearly $1.7 billion), the companies announced Tuesday.

The contract for the ICE 3neo trains adds to Deutsche Bahn's 2020 order of 30 trains of the same model. Once in service, the 73 trains will expand the number of seats available to long-distance passengers by 32,000, Deutsche Bahn said.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing said he expects the purchase to help double rail passenger numbers “in the next eight years.”

The first ICE 3neo trains will enter service at the end of this year, traveling between the densely populated North Rhine-Westphalia region in the northwest and Germany’s south via the Cologne-Frankfurt high-speed line.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.