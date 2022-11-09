Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

S&P 500   3,828.11
DOW   33,160.83
QQQ   269.54
Generational Lack in Finances Leaves Inadequate Preparedness for Life
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End 
Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Kohl's CEO steps down to take president role at Levi Strauss
Wall Street rises ahead of election results, inflation data
S&P 500   3,828.11
DOW   33,160.83
QQQ   269.54
Generational Lack in Finances Leaves Inadequate Preparedness for Life
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End 
Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Kohl's CEO steps down to take president role at Levi Strauss
Wall Street rises ahead of election results, inflation data
S&P 500   3,828.11
DOW   33,160.83
QQQ   269.54
Generational Lack in Finances Leaves Inadequate Preparedness for Life
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End 
Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Kohl's CEO steps down to take president role at Levi Strauss
Wall Street rises ahead of election results, inflation data
S&P 500   3,828.11
DOW   33,160.83
QQQ   269.54
Generational Lack in Finances Leaves Inadequate Preparedness for Life
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End 
Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Kohl's CEO steps down to take president role at Levi Strauss
Wall Street rises ahead of election results, inflation data

Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

Wed., November 9, 2022 | The Associated Press

A winged 'Elmos rhinoceros' stands in front of the chip factory Elmos Semiconductor SE offices in Dortmund, Germany, on Nov. 8, 2022. China's government on Wednesday, Nov. 9, appealed to Germany to maintain access to its markets after the company said Berlin may block the sale of a computer chip factory to a Chinese-owned buyer amid tensions over technology and security. (Dieter Menne/dpa via AP, File)

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing.

The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The blocked sale was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden would likely be prohibited.

Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. The planned 85 million-euro (dollar) sale was announced in December.

Although the proposed deal wasn’t very significant financially and the technology involved apparently wasn't new, it had raised concerns over the wisdom of putting German IT production capacity in Chinese hands.

Western governments are increasingly wary about China’s technology ambitions and assertive foreign policy. The United States and other governments have tightened controls on access to processor chips and other technology.

7 Stocks with a Great Setup for 2023

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.  

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.