S&P 500   4,326.51
DOW   34,160.78
QQQ   341.10
Bullish Technicals Say These 3 Large Caps are Buys
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in the Taper Tantrum
Tractor Supply Company Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
3 S&P 500 Laggards To Buy On the Dip
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Sets Its Sights On Fresh Highs
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise
Is Whirlpool Circling The Drain? 
S&P 500   4,326.51
DOW   34,160.78
QQQ   341.10
Bullish Technicals Say These 3 Large Caps are Buys
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in the Taper Tantrum
Tractor Supply Company Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
3 S&P 500 Laggards To Buy On the Dip
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Sets Its Sights On Fresh Highs
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise
Is Whirlpool Circling The Drain? 
S&P 500   4,326.51
DOW   34,160.78
QQQ   341.10
Bullish Technicals Say These 3 Large Caps are Buys
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in the Taper Tantrum
Tractor Supply Company Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
3 S&P 500 Laggards To Buy On the Dip
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Sets Its Sights On Fresh Highs
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise
Is Whirlpool Circling The Drain? 
S&P 500   4,326.51
DOW   34,160.78
QQQ   341.10
Bullish Technicals Say These 3 Large Caps are Buys
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in the Taper Tantrum
Tractor Supply Company Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
3 S&P 500 Laggards To Buy On the Dip
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Sets Its Sights On Fresh Highs
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise
Is Whirlpool Circling The Drain? 

Germany: Brexit pushed exports to UK down 2.5% last year

Friday, January 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German exports to the U.K. dropped another 2.5% last year, the first full year of Brexit, following a huge decline in 2020 in the first stage of the coronavirus pandemic, according to official figures released Friday.

Exports from Germany, which has Europe's biggest economy, totaled 65.4 billion euros ($73.1 billion) in 2021, according to preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office. It said that the drop, which followed a 15.3% drop in 2020, was a result of Brexit.

Britain left the European Union's single market and customs union on Dec. 31, 2020, 11 months after it had formally left the bloc's political structures.

Between January and November, the period for which full figures are currently available — German exports to the U.K. were 2% lower than a year earlier and imports were off 7.7%, the statistics office said.

The U.K. was the No. 8 destination for exports in that period, down from No. 5 in 2020. It dropped from 11th to 13th in the list of sources of imports.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.