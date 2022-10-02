Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine

S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Why This Bear Market Is Not Even Close to Being Done…
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Why This Bear Market Is Not Even Close to Being Done…
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Why This Bear Market Is Not Even Close to Being Done…
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Why This Bear Market Is Not Even Close to Being Done…
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs

Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine

Sun., October 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year.

The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.

The Zuzana howitzer is the flagship product of the Slovak defense industry and the only heavy weapon system produced in the country, dpa reported. According to the manufacturer, it can fire all types of NATO 155 millimeter caliber ammunition.

The German ministry put the total value of the procurement at 92 million euros ($90 million), with the three countries financing it equally.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.