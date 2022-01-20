S&P 500   4,532.76
DOW   35,028.65
QQQ   366.48
The Growing Case For A Major Stock Market Correction
3 Financially Fit Airline Stocks Worth Boarding
Should You Buy The Dip In JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) Stock?
United Health’s Guidance Gives Investors A Chill 
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event
Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down
S&P 500   4,532.76
DOW   35,028.65
QQQ   366.48
The Growing Case For A Major Stock Market Correction
3 Financially Fit Airline Stocks Worth Boarding
Should You Buy The Dip In JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) Stock?
United Health’s Guidance Gives Investors A Chill 
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event
Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down
S&P 500   4,532.76
DOW   35,028.65
QQQ   366.48
The Growing Case For A Major Stock Market Correction
3 Financially Fit Airline Stocks Worth Boarding
Should You Buy The Dip In JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) Stock?
United Health’s Guidance Gives Investors A Chill 
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event
Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down
S&P 500   4,532.76
DOW   35,028.65
QQQ   366.48
The Growing Case For A Major Stock Market Correction
3 Financially Fit Airline Stocks Worth Boarding
Should You Buy The Dip In JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) Stock?
United Health’s Guidance Gives Investors A Chill 
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event
Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down

Germany expects COVID-19 cases to peak in mid-February

Thursday, January 20, 2022 | The Associated Press


People rush to a train at a subway station in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 as the daily number of COVID-19 infections are rising again. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's health minister expects the number of coronavirus infections in the country to keep rising for several weeks before peaking next month.

Karl Lauterbach told German public broadcaster ZDF late Wednesday that “the wave will reach its peak roughly in mid-February.”

Lauterbach warned that while hospitalization rates are currently low, clinics could see a severe strain in the coming weeks, noting that the share of people over age 50 who aren't vaccinated is significantly higher in Germany than in other European countries, such as Italy and Britain.

Germany's disease control agency reported 133,536 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and 234 deaths.

Omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant, according to studies. Omicron spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains, and has already become dominant in many countries. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.