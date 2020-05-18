Germany, France propose EU economic recovery fund

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France proposed Monday a 500 billion-euro ($543 billion) recovery fund for European economies hit by pandemic.

In a joint statement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said the proposed fund would see European Union budget expenditure used to help sectors and regions that are particularly affected by the outbreak.

Macron said that under the proposal, the 27 EU countries would borrow together on financial markets and use the 500 billion euros to bring financing to hardest-hit economic sectors and regions.

“We are proposing to do real transfers (of money) ... that’s a major step,” he said Monday.

The two leaders said they will seek a “swift agreement” on the EU budget and the proposed recovery fund, which is likely to run into resistance from fiscal hawks in the bloc such as the Netherlands. Merkel said that “because of the unusual nature of the crisis we are choosing an unusual path.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she welcomed the proposal: “It acknowledges the scope and the size of the economic challenge that Europe faces, and rightly puts the emphasis on the need to work on a solution with the European budget at its core."

7 Tech Stocks to Buy Now For a Post Coronavirus Economy

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a new “tech wreck”. But unlike the broad selloff at the end of 2018, this downturn has been more selective. Some stocks that looked like they were a little overbought have seen their share prices lowered.



In some cases, there was a legitimate reason for this. However, in other cases, it was likely a result of profit-taking disguised as something else. That’s the nature of a crisis. It gives investors the cover to do what they wanted to do anyway. But once investors start to sell, it can trigger a herd mentality.



And that’s when savvy investors start to look for opportunities. Because as Warren Buffett famously said, “Be greedy when others are fearful.” Tech stocks will lead the way back when the pandemic is over. Because if there’s one thing this moment in time is teaching us, it’s that we’re not going to be less dependent on technology. Businesses aren’t going to be doing less digital advertising. Consumers aren’t going to do less e-commerce.



But the fundamentals still matter. That’s why one of the common traits of many of these companies is that they have rock-solid balance sheets.

View the "7 Tech Stocks to Buy Now For a Post Coronavirus Economy".