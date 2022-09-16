50% OFF
S&P 500   3,901.35
DOW   30,961.82
QQQ   291.10
Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It's Good?
A New Age of DeFi in 2022 (Ad)
At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It? 
3 Traits that Turn a Side Hustle into Wealth
A New Age of DeFi in 2022 (Ad)
Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
A New Age of DeFi in 2022 (Ad)
2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries

Fri., September 16, 2022 | The Associated Press

The facilities of the oil refinery on the industrial site of PCK-Raffinerie GmbH, jointly owned by Rosneft, are illuminated in the evening in Schwedt, Germany, on May 4, 2022. The German government says it is taking control of Russian oil giant Rosneft’s subsidiary in Germany, citing the need to ensure continued operations at three oil refineries in the country. The Economy Ministry said in a statement Friday, Sept. 16, that Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH will be put under the control of Germany’s Federal Network Agency. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday.

The Economy Ministry said in a statement that Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH will be put under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency. As a result, the agency will also control the companies’ shares in three refineries: PCK Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil, located in the east and south of the country.

Rosneft accounts for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity, importing several hundred million euros' (dollars') worth of oil from Russia every month, the ministry said.

It said the move would help ensure continued energy supplies and was initially due to last for six months.

Rosneft had previously made clear it had no intention to end the import of Russian oil, despite a looming EU embargo coming into force on Jan 1, 2023.

The ministry said a long-term plan will also be announced for the future of the PCK refinery in Schwedt, which employs about 12,000 people and provides petroleum products to much of northeastern Germany including Berlin.

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the "7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up".

Recent Articles

