Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35
Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35
Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35
Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35
Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail

Germany to publish results of energy 'stress test'

Mon., September 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

File - A view of the Neckarwestheim nuclear power plant on June 27, 2022. The Germany government plans to publish the results Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 of highly anticipated study into how the country's energy sector will cope with possible shortages in the coming months. (Bernd Weissbrod/dpa via AP, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's government plans to publish the results on Monday of a highly anticipated study into how the country's energy sector will cope with possible shortages in the coming months.

The outcome of the so-called stress test could determine whether Germany delays the planned shutdown of its last three nuclear power plants at the end of the year.

Like other European countries, Germany is scrambling to ensure the lights stay on and homes stay warm this winter despite an expected shortage of natural gas because of supply cuts from Russia.

The government has announced numerous measures to import gas from other sources and reactivate mothballed coal- and oil-fueled power plants, while urging citizens to conserve as much energy as possible.

