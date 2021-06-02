Germany welcomes EU tax transparency deal for big companies





















BERLIN (AP) — Germany's finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country.

The deal late Tuesday between representatives of the EU's 27 nations and the European Parliament ends five years of haggling over country-by-country reporting rules for corporations with total consolidated revenue of more than 750 million euros (currently about $917 million) across more than one country in each of the past two consecutive financial years.

Among the companies affected will be major international corporations such as Google and Amazon, which have used entities in low-tax countries such as Ireland and Luxembourg to reduce their tax burden elsewhere.

“This is a huge step for greater tax justice,” German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said.

“The new rules create greater transparency so that international corporations can't wiggle out of their tax obligations,” he added. “There needs to be an end to dirty tax tricks finally.”

The European Union estimates that tax avoidance measures by large companies costs the bloc more than 50 billion euros ($61 billion) each year.

Some campaigners lamented that the deal, which still needs to be formally approved, only requires companies to provide detailed figures on their tax payments in the EU and almost two dozen non-EU countries on the bloc's of 'black' or 'grey' lists of uncooperative tax havens.

Chiara Putaturo of the aid group Oxfam said the agreement allows companies to obscure how much tax they're paying in three-quarters of the world's countries, including jurisdictions such as Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Switzerland.

Similar legislative efforts to require country-by-country reporting of corporate taxes are underway in the U.S. Congress.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

We all knew that traditional healthcare services were disrupted in 2020. The patient-doctor relationship went virtual. In the early months of the pandemic, many people in need of elective surgeries simply did not have that option available to them. And even local pharmacies took on a new e-commerce role as curbside pickup or home delivery of prescription medication became the norm.Not surprisingly healthcare stocks were battered last year. Overall, the sector was down 11%, far below the S&P 500 Index that climbed over 15%.However, the market is always forward-looking with a particular eye towards innovation. The healthcare sector has many companies that are developing innovative approaches in areas such as gene editing. And other companies are in late-stage trials for drugs that can deliver breakthrough results for conditions that continue to plague our world.That’s the focus of this presentation. We’ve identified 7 healthcare stocks that are delivering innovative ideas that will help deliver better patient outcomes. And in some cases will revolutionize medicine altogether. These are also the stocks that analysts have their eye on.