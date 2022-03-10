S&P 500   4,277.88
DOW   33,286.25
QQQ   334.99
3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Trump a pariah? New $100 million bank loan suggests not
Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
European stocks surge, Asia down after Wall St retreat
Stocks jump, oil dips in Wall Street’s latest dizzying swing
S&P 500   4,277.88
DOW   33,286.25
QQQ   334.99
3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Trump a pariah? New $100 million bank loan suggests not
Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
European stocks surge, Asia down after Wall St retreat
Stocks jump, oil dips in Wall Street’s latest dizzying swing
S&P 500   4,277.88
DOW   33,286.25
QQQ   334.99
3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Trump a pariah? New $100 million bank loan suggests not
Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
European stocks surge, Asia down after Wall St retreat
Stocks jump, oil dips in Wall Street’s latest dizzying swing
S&P 500   4,277.88
DOW   33,286.25
QQQ   334.99
3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Trump a pariah? New $100 million bank loan suggests not
Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
European stocks surge, Asia down after Wall St retreat
Stocks jump, oil dips in Wall Street’s latest dizzying swing

Germany's Bayer sells pest control business for $2.6 billion

Thursday, March 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German chemical and health care company Bayer said Thursday it is selling a U.S.-based pest control business to private equity firm Cinven for $2.6 billion.

Bayer said the Environmental Science Professional business, which is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, had about 800 employees last year. It specializes in “environmental solutions” for pest, disease and weed control in non-agricultural areas.

Bayer board member Rodrigo Santos said in a statement that the sale of the business, which the company said it planned to divest in February 2021, “allows us to focus on our core agricultural business.”

The sale is expected to close in this year's second half, and the proceeds will be used to reduce Bayer's net financial debt.

Should you invest $1,000 in Santo Mining right now?

Before you consider Santo Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Santo Mining wasn't on the list.

While Santo Mining currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.