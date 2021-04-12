Germany's Bild newspaper to launch television channel

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's biggest-selling daily newspaper, Bild, plans to launch a television channel that will go on air before the country's election in late September, its publisher said Monday.

Publisher Axel Springer said that the core of the new Bild channel's schedule will be up to six hours daily of live programming starting in the morning.

It said in a statement that “the focus is on politics, sports, celebrities, crime, and service topics, among others,” and the program could be interrupted at any time for breaking news stories.

Springer already owns Welt, one of Germany's two main all-news TV channels, which was formerly named N24 and renamed in 2018 to bear the name of the company's daily broadsheet newspaper. Bild is more tabloid in nature.

The company said that the plan is for the new Bild channel to be free to air via cable, satellite and online.

If you’re an investor that likes to go with the “hot hand,” then they don’t get much hotter than Cathie Wood. The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management delivered returns of over 100% in all five of her firm’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2020.The names of her funds showcase some of the hottest emerging growth trends in the market: financial technology (fintech), genomic revolution, innovation, autonomous technology/robotics, and next generation internet.As you would expect, these funds contain some of the hottest growth stocks from the past year. And in the aftermath of the tech selloff, Wood is not backing away. In fact, she’s doubling down on her strategy. It might not be exactly a matter of being greedy while others are fearful; perhaps more like being prepared while others are distracted.But the other thing about Wood’s selections is that many of them are not obscure names. These are companies that were among the hottest names in 2020. Wood simply believes that they still have room to run. And that’s one reason you should consider making them a part of your portfolio.In this special presentation, we’re giving you just seven of the stocks that Cathie Wood is buying or has bought recently. We’ve attempted to pick out at least one stock from each of the ARK ETFs. As with any investment decision, it’s important that you perform your own research before making a decision.