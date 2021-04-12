Germany's Bild newspaper to launch television channel

Monday, April 12, 2021 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's biggest-selling daily newspaper, Bild, plans to launch a television channel that will go on air before the country's election in late September, its publisher said Monday.

Publisher Axel Springer said that the core of the new Bild channel's schedule will be up to six hours daily of live programming starting in the morning.

It said in a statement that “the focus is on politics, sports, celebrities, crime, and service topics, among others,” and the program could be interrupted at any time for breaking news stories.

Springer already owns Welt, one of Germany's two main all-news TV channels, which was formerly named N24 and renamed in 2018 to bear the name of the company's daily broadsheet newspaper. Bild is more tabloid in nature.

The company said that the plan is for the new Bild channel to be free to air via cable, satellite and online.



