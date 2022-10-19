$200 OFF
S&P 500   3,719.98
DOW   30,523.80
QQQ   271.48
How to Make a Boring Industry Sexy and Appealing
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks 
Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Will Goldman Sachs' Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy
Global markets mixed after Wall St bounce on strong profits

Wed., October 19, 2022 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer

A person wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index as a vehicle passing by at a securities firm Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports.

Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo advanced, while London, Hong Kong and Shanghai declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low near 149 to the dollar. Oil prices rebounded.

The future for Wall Street's S&P 500 index rose 0.3% after the market benchmark gained 1.1% on Tuesday following strong results from investment bank Goldman Sachs, military contractor Lockheed Martin and others. The future for the Dow industrials gained 0.2%.

On Tuesday, the Dow rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq composite advanced 0.9%.

Despite the strong headline numbers, “underlying details were rather mixed” and results from banks showed “the impact of economic activity slowdown,” Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

The profit reports temporarily offset investor worries that repeated interest rate hikes by U.S., European and Asian central banks to control inflation that is at multi-decade highs might tip the global economy into recession.

That concern has helped to drag U.S. stocks into a bear market, or a decline of more than 20% by the S&P 500 from its January high.

In early trading, the FTSE in London edged 0.1% lower to 6,828.30 after British inflation surged to a 40-year high of 10.1% in September. That increases the likelihood the Bank of England will raise interest rates further and faster.

The DAX in Frankfurt edged less than 0.1% higher, to 12,774.20, while the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.4% to 6,091.57.

In Asian trading, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2% to 3,044.38 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.4% to 27,257.38. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 2.4% to 16,511.28.

The Kospi in Seoul declined 0.6% to 2,237.44 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.3% to 6,800.10.


India's Sensex added 0.2% to 59,093.99. New Zealand and Jakarta advanced while Singapore and Bangkok declined.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 84 cents to $82.91 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, picked up 62 cents to $90.65 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 149.46 yen from Tuesday's 149.21 yen. The euro declined to 98.14 cents from 98.50 cents.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
3.3686 of 5 stars		$313.85+2.3%3.19%7.10Hold$404.81
Lockheed Martin (LMT)
2.6216 of 5 stars		$431.84+8.7%2.59%24.99Hold$453.31
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

