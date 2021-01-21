Global shares mostly up on optimism for stimulus from Biden

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Asian shares rose Thursday on optimism over the new U.S. administration that earlier set off a rally on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A screen shows a news report about U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration as a currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A currency trader watches the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Asian shares rose Thursday on optimism over the new U.S. administration that earlier set off a rally on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders watch as the presidential inaugural plays on a screen, in a booth on the trading floor, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. U.S. stocks are rallying to records Wednesday on encouraging earnings reports and continued optimism that new leadership in Washington will mean more support for the struggling economy. (Colin Ziemer/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, a trader works in a booth on the trading floor, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. U.S. stocks are rallying to records Wednesday on encouraging earnings reports and continued optimism that new leadership in Washington will mean more support for the struggling economy. (Colin Ziemer/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, the presidential inaugural plays on a screen as trader Timothy Nick works in a booth on the trading floor, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. U.S. stocks are rallying to records Wednesday on encouraging earnings reports and continued optimism that new leadership in Washington will mean more support for the struggling economy. (Colin Ziemer/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
A screen shows a news report about U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration as a currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Asian shares rose Thursday on optimism over the new U.S. administration that earlier set off a rally on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Thursday on optimism over the new U.S. administration that earlier set off a rally on Wall Street.
Hopes are high that President Joe Biden's administration will mean more support for the struggling U.S. economy, starting a recovery that's crucial for the export-driven Asian region and the rest of the world.
France's CAC 40 gained 0.4% in early trading to 5,648.29, while Germany's DAX rose 0.6% to 14,003.82. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up nearly 0.2% to 6,753.08. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up nearly 0.1% at 31,116.5. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% to 3,850.62.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.8% to finish at 28,756.86. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 6,823.70, while South Korea's Kospi edged up 1.5% to 3,160.84. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.1% to 29,927.76, while the Shanghai Composite added 1.1% to 3,621.26.
Data released by the Japanese Finance Ministry showed the world's third largest economy may be crawling toward a recovery, as exports for December rose for the first time in two years, by 2% from the same month the previous year. Imports declined 11.6%, marking the 20th straight month of declines.
Japan's economy, like many others across the region, has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has crushed tourism and dampened economic activity and trade. The Bank of Japan kept its easy monetary policy at its policy board meeting, as expected. Tokyo and other urban areas of Japan are under a state of emergency, as coronavirus cases have surged lately.
Biden took a flurry of executive actions in his first hours as president. He also pitched a plan to pump $1.9 trillion more into the struggling economy, hoping to act quickly as his Democratic party now controls the White House and both houses of Congress.
The hope on Wall Street is that such stimulus will help carry the economy until later this year, when more widespread COVID-19 vaccinations get daily life closer to normal.
“Most of Wall Street is assuming that the second half (of 2021) is when we will see pent-up demand start to show up in the economy, and that will push economic indicators higher and will likely cause a ramp up in earnings projections," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.
Gains for stocks have been accelerating since Biden's election on enthusiasm about COVID-19 vaccines and potential economic moves. The bump for stocks between Election Day and Biden's inauguration was bigger than Trump's bump between his election and inauguration.
“The market is up more than 13% since Election Day," Stovall said, noting that since World War II, the S&P 500 has risen an average of 3.5% in the first 100 days of a Democratic president's administration, versus an average gain of 0.5% when a Republican was in the White House.
Analysts have been expressing concerns about pricey stock values heading into the latest round of corporate earnings, but they look more reasonable amid the backdrop of historically low interest rates, said Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer, Americas, at UBS Global Wealth Management. The low rates, along with new stimulus and the continued rollout of vaccines, will likely help bolster markets and the recovery.
“We think that global growth is going to continue to pick up,” she said.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 26 cents to $53.24 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 37 cents to $55.71 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 103.54 Japanese yen from 103.76 yen. The euro cost $1.2119, down from $1.2134.
7 Stocks That Could Provide a Year-End Rally
It’s rough in the markets right now. Underlying the volatility is uncertainty. The VIX Index (INDEXCBOE: VIX) otherwise known as the Fear Index is unofficial, but an eerily accurate predictor of market sentiment. And the VIX is up 30% in the last month.
Is this uncertainty due to concerns over additional lockdown measures? Is it about the lack of additional coronavirus stimulus? Is the market reacting to a surge in jobless claims? Or is this just the somewhat normal volatility that comes in an election year that promises to be like none in American history.
The answer is all of the above and then some. But does that mean you should stay out of equities? I don’t think so. Where are you going to go? The Fed has promised interest rates are going nowhere fast. And that bit of news is weighing down the bond market.
So stocks it is. But although growth-seeking investors may be tempted to look at the tech sector to see what’s on sale today, I suggest taking a more targeted approach. Rather than looking at a single sector, try to look at solid performers in different sectors that may be ready to surge over the last three months.
The pandemic brought the entire market down. But once investors took a breath they found bargains. And if you had the courage to put your money to work in those stocks, you’ve been rewarded.
Times like these call for the same type of courage. And that’s why we’ve put together this special presentation with seven stocks that look ready to surprise investors with nice end-of-year gains.
View the "7 Stocks That Could Provide a Year-End Rally".