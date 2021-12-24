S&P 500   4,725.79
DOW   35,950.56
QQQ   396.92
Saleforce.com Stock is Best of Breed Getting Discounted
Peloton Stock May Finally Be a Value Play
Will the Third Time Be a Charm for Apple?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild
Stocks rise on Wall Street, indexes head for weekly gains
Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured
S&P 500   4,725.79
DOW   35,950.56
QQQ   396.92
Saleforce.com Stock is Best of Breed Getting Discounted
Peloton Stock May Finally Be a Value Play
Will the Third Time Be a Charm for Apple?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild
Stocks rise on Wall Street, indexes head for weekly gains
Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured
S&P 500   4,725.79
DOW   35,950.56
QQQ   396.92
Saleforce.com Stock is Best of Breed Getting Discounted
Peloton Stock May Finally Be a Value Play
Will the Third Time Be a Charm for Apple?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild
Stocks rise on Wall Street, indexes head for weekly gains
Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured
S&P 500   4,725.79
DOW   35,950.56
QQQ   396.92
Saleforce.com Stock is Best of Breed Getting Discounted
Peloton Stock May Finally Be a Value Play
Will the Third Time Be a Charm for Apple?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild
Stocks rise on Wall Street, indexes head for weekly gains
Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured

Global stock markets mixed as omicron fears ease

Friday, December 24, 2021 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer


A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the coronavirus's omicron variant eased. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai declined. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the coronavirus's omicron variant eased.

London opened higher while Tokyo and Shanghai declined.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% on Thursday in the last U.S. trading session before Christmas.

Investor anxiety has mounted as omicron spread but moderated after authorities said it might cause less severe illness. President Joe Biden called for more vaccinations and testing but announced no plans for travel restrictions.

Omicron looks like a “short-term disruption” instead of a “destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report. “The U.S. economic recovery in 2022 still looks very strong.”

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London gained less than 0.1% to 7,378.50 while the CAC 40 in Paris shed less than 0.1% to 7,102.24. German markets were closed.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.8%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% to 3,618.05 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed less than 0.1% to 28,782.59. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.1% to 23,223.76.

The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.5% to 3,012.43 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 7,420.30.

New Zealand and Jakarta advanced while Bangkok retreated. Singapore was closed for Christmas.

The surge in omicron cases has weighed investors as they tried to gauge the impact on 2022 corporate profits. Governments in Asia and Europe have tightened travel controls or pushed back plans to relax curbs already in place.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that U.S. consumer spending rose 5.7% in November over a year earlier, its fastest pace in 39 years.

Inflation is running at a four-decade high, which prompted the Federal Reserve to indicate it will accelerate the withdrawal of economic stimulus that has been boosting stock prices.

In energy markets, Brent crude lost 76 cents to $75.88 per barrel in London. U.S. markets were closed for Christmas.

The dollar declined to 114.39 Japanese yen from Thursday's 114.46 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1337 from $1.1334.


8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio

The electric vehicle (EV) market remains one of the markets that growth-oriented investors simply have to be in. This sector is at the intersection of multiple secular trends (e.g. autonomous driving, renewable energy). And, after years of false starts, it appears that EV technology is ready to be produced at scale.

Think about this. There is an average of 90 million vehicles sold annually. That’s units, not dollars. Total sales of vehicles topped $3.1 trillion in 2019, and the number is expected to grow over the long-term.

The EV market is less than 3% of global vehicle sales, but it’s growing. EV is expected to account for more than 50% of the total auto-fleet by 2050, and that target could be reached much sooner if battery technology advances.

When it comes to the EV market, it’s a “rising tide lifts all ships” kind of market, but there are still some clear winners to focus on. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at eight companies that are among the best in the current crop of EV and EV-related companies.

View the "8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.