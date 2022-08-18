Global stocks lower after Fed says US inflation too high

S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks 
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Target takes a hit after heavy discounts to clear inventory
Stocks slip on Wall Street, erasing weekly gains for S&P 500
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks 
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Target takes a hit after heavy discounts to clear inventory
Stocks slip on Wall Street, erasing weekly gains for S&P 500
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks 
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Target takes a hit after heavy discounts to clear inventory
Stocks slip on Wall Street, erasing weekly gains for S&P 500
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks 
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Target takes a hit after heavy discounts to clear inventory
Stocks slip on Wall Street, erasing weekly gains for S&P 500
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)

Global stocks lower after Fed says US inflation too high

Thu., August 18, 2022 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer


Currency traders work near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve said U.S. inflation is too high, suggesting support for more aggressive interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures mostly declined Thursday after the Federal Reserve said U.S. inflation is too high despite aggressive rate hikes, suggesting support for more increases.

London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. Frankfurt opened higher. Oil prices edged up.

Notes released Wednesday from the Fed's July 26-27 board meeting said inflation is “unacceptably high" despite signs U.S. economic growth is weakening. Board members saw “little evidence” inflation pressures are subsiding.

Investors worry aggressive rate hikes imposed by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia this year to tame inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.

The Fed notes raised “the prospects of further tightening," while some investors see possible “excessive tightening dragging growth,” Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.2% to 7,498.98 while Frankfurt's DAX added 0.3% to 13,672.70. The CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.2% to 6,539.60.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 0.3%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,277.54 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1% to 28,942.14. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.8% to 19,763.91.

The Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.3% to 2,508.05 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was down 0.2% at 7,112.80.

India's Sensex lost 0.3% to 60,064.94. New Zealand and Bangkok declined while Singapore and Jakarta advanced.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 tumbled 0.7% on Wednesday, wiping out the week's gains. That left the index down 0.1% since Monday.

The Dow sank 0.5% and the Nasdaq slid 1.3%.

The Fed notes made clear the board plans to keep raising rates but gave no indication when or by how much.


The U.S. central bank has hiked its benchmark lending rate twice this year by 0.75 percentage points, triple its usual margin. Forecasters say a hike of the same size is possible at its September meeting, though the likelihood has declined as data show the economy weakening.

The Commerce Department reported July retail sales were flat compared with the previous month, defying predictions of a slight increase. Retailers have warned high inflation will discourage consumers from spending on non-essentials.

Retail chain Target fell 2.7% after reporting a nearly 90% plunge in second quarter profits. Children’s clothing and accessories chain Children’s Place fell 11% after reporting a surprise loss due to supply problems and pressure from inflation.

Technology and communications stocks also fell.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 18 cents to $88.29 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $1.58 to $88.11 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, gained 37 cents to $94.02 per barrel in London. It surged $1.31 the previous session to $93.65.

The dollar rose to 135.28 yen from Wednesday's 135.05 yen. The euro edged down to $1.0163 from $1.0169.

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.