Global stocks slide amid worries over virus cases, US aid

People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Asian shares headed lower Wednesday on worries about rising virus counts and Washington's inability to deliver more aid to the economy. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Asian shares headed lower Wednesday on worries about rising virus counts and Washington's inability to deliver more aid to the economy. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A woman wearing a face mask stands near a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Asian shares headed lower Wednesday on worries about rising virus counts and Washington's inability to deliver more aid to the economy. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Asian shares headed lower Wednesday on worries about rising virus counts and Washington's inability to deliver more aid to the economy. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A woman with an umbrella passes the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. U.S. stocks are drifting Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, as momentum slows a day after Wall Street slumped to its worst loss in a month on worries about rising virus counts and Washington’s inability to deliver more aid to the economy. The (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower as countries tighten precautions to try to stem rising numbers of coronavirus infections.
France's CAC 40 dropped 3.5% in early trading to 4,565.93, while Germany's DAX dropped 3.3% to 11,663.00. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 2.3% to 5,595.22. U.S. shares were poised for declines, with Dow futures down 1.7% at 26,893.0, while S&P 500 futures were trading at 3,335.38, down 1.5%.
Optimism that the pandemic may have been brought somewhat under control has dissipated as infections continue to rise in Europe, the U.S. and other parts of the world.
Caution continues to hang over markets. Governments have begun to impose restrictions on businesses and other activities to help curb surging infections. That could choke off improvements seen since the summer. Fresh pandemic precautions are also drawing a public backlash despite spiking levels of illness in European countries.
Policymakers in Europe “must choose between low unemployment or low COVID transmission rates. Unfortunately, they are now left dealing with the most sensitive currency of them all, people’s lives," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a report.
Few sectors, such as communication and IT services, are gaining amid the outbreaks, deepening the pessimism in Asia. The uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. election also has left market players wary.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 23,418.51. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.6% to 2,345.26. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% to 6,057.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.3% to 24,708.80, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.5% to 3,269.24.
India's Sensex slumped 1.6% to 39,888.14, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country approached 8 million. Shares also fell in Taiwan.
Investors are clamoring for Congress to deliver more virus relief for the U.S. economy, but they’re increasingly acknowledging it won’t happen anytime soon.
Wall Street's caution is also apparent in how it's reacting to corporate profit reports. Through the first two weeks of earnings season, companies that reported better results than expected have not been getting the typical pop in their stock price the day after.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.62 to $37.95 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.01 to $39.57 per barrel on Tuesday.
Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.39 to $40.22 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar weakened to 104.27 Japanese yen from 104.41 yen late Tuesday. The euro cost $1.1758, down from $1.1796.
7 Stocks That Risk-Averse Investors Can Buy Now
If the title of this presentation piqued your interest, then you understand that there’s no such thing as risk-free investing. And that’s particularly true when you’re investing in stocks. The truth is sometimes the best thing that can happen is that your portfolio performs less badly than the market.
The goal of the risk-averse investor is not to avoid stocks, it’s to ensure that you retain the capital you gain, even if that means your portfolio does not grow as fast or as far as more aggressive stocks. You have to have a very low FOMO (fear of missing out) level.
With that in mind, there are still ways you can profit from this market without throwing caution to the wind. One is to look for stocks that have a low beta. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility in comparison to the rest of the market. A stock with a beta of 1, for example, means that investors can expect the price movement of the stock to be closely correlated to the market. A beta of more than 1 means the stock price will be more volatile (higher highs but lower lows).
What you’re looking for is a beta of less than 1. This means that the stock is less volatile than the broader market. While this may mean lower highs, it also generally means lower lows.
And many of these stocks are in defensive sectors. This means that their performance is consistent under both good and bad economic conditions.
View the "7 Stocks That Risk-Averse Investors Can Buy Now".