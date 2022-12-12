GM joint venture gets $2.5B loan to build battery plants





NEW YORK (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has closed on a $2.5 billion federal loan to help finance three lithium-ion battery cell plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan.

The Department of Energy awarded the loan to the venture, called Ultium Cells, for the plants, which are expected to create about 11,000 jobs. The loan is part of a government program designed to address the growing need for batteries for electric vehicles.

The loan was first announced in July.

The Biden administration has been working to strengthen U.S. energy independence and reduce dependence on China for critical components. Ultium Cells will supply GM as it works to convert its light-duty fleet to all-electric by 2035.

The plants are planned for Lansing, Michigan and Spring Hill, Tennessee. A plant near Warren, Ohio, began battery cell production in August.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here