GM raises forecast, says chip shortage not as bad as feared





DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Co. says efforts to manage the global computer chip shortage have worked better than expected, so it's financial results will improve over previous forecasts.

The company said in a statement Thursday it has made engineering changes, prioritized semiconductor use and pulled some potential deliveries into the second quarter. So now the first-half earnings will be significantly better than forecasts it issued earlier in the year.

GM had predicted a first-half pretax profit of around $5.5 billion when it released first-quarter earnings in May. The company also said it's optimistic about the full year, but gave no further details.

Shares of GM rose 3.7% to $61.84 in trading early Thursday, close to the stock's 52-week high.

In the first quarter the company turned a $2.98 billion net profit as strong U.S. consumer demand and higher prices offset production cuts brought on by the chip shortage.

GM previously forecast a full-year pretax profit of $10 billion to $11 billion and said earnings would be at the high end of the range. Full-year net income is expected to be between $6.8 billion and $7.6 billion.

The chip shortage happened because automakers and parts supply companies closed factories and canceled chip orders early last year as the novel coronavirus was spreading. The factories came back in eight weeks, faster than expected, but by then the semiconductor industry had switched production to chips for the booming consumer electronics market.

A March 19 fire at a Japanese factory that makes automotive chips made the problem worse. The shortage has forced production cuts, crimping the supply of new vehicles just as demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, causing shortages and raising new vehicle prices. Used vehicle prices have hit record levels.

Renesas, the company hit by the fire, said production is now back to 88% of what it was before the blaze. With new equipment being installed, the company expects to resume full production by mid June.

Ford has said the shortage would halve its production from normal levels in the second quarter. Nearly all automakers have been affected including Nissan, Honda, Stellantis, Tesla and Volkswagen.

GM's statement said its factories will still be affected by the chip shortage through June and July. But it's shifting chips to higher-margin, high-demand vehicles such as pickup trucks and full-size SUVs. U.S. assembly plants that build those products won't take the traditional summer two-week shutdown this year, the company said.

In addition, GM's heavy-duty truck plant in Flint, Michigan, will crank out about 1,000 more trucks per month due to production line efficiencies, the company said.

GM also said it's starting to install computers in midsize trucks that were built without them due to the shortage. Those vehicles will be shipped in early July.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Tesla (TSLA) 1.4 $599.04 -1.0% N/A 599.04 Hold $445.46 General Motors (GM) 2.0 $62.58 +4.9% N/A 10.13 Buy $62.35

If you’re an investor that likes to go with the “hot hand,” then they don’t get much hotter than Cathie Wood. The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management delivered returns of over 100% in all five of her firm’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2020.The names of her funds showcase some of the hottest emerging growth trends in the market: financial technology (fintech), genomic revolution, innovation, autonomous technology/robotics, and next generation internet.As you would expect, these funds contain some of the hottest growth stocks from the past year. And in the aftermath of the tech selloff, Wood is not backing away. In fact, she’s doubling down on her strategy. It might not be exactly a matter of being greedy while others are fearful; perhaps more like being prepared while others are distracted.But the other thing about Wood’s selections is that many of them are not obscure names. These are companies that were among the hottest names in 2020. Wood simply believes that they still have room to run. And that’s one reason you should consider making them a part of your portfolio.In this special presentation, we’re giving you just seven of the stocks that Cathie Wood is buying or has bought recently. We’ve attempted to pick out at least one stock from each of the ARK ETFs. As with any investment decision, it’s important that you perform your own research before making a decision.