3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
GM recalls 484K big SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts

Tue., August 16, 2022 | The Associated Press


The Chevrolet logo is displayed at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction. The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from 2021 and 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.

The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket on the left- and right side third-row seats may have been formed improperly. The belts may not properly restrain a passenger in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will inspect the rivet heads and replace buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 26.

