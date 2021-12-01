GM venture to build North American battery chemical plant

S&P 500   4,640.17 (+1.60%)
DOW   34,878.50 (+1.14%)
QQQ   399.65 (+1.48%)
AAPL   169.29 (+2.41%)
MSFT   337.81 (+2.18%)
FB   322.67 (-0.55%)
GOOGL   2,905.02 (+2.36%)
AMZN   3,546.55 (+1.13%)
TSLA   1,152.57 (+0.68%)
NVDA   331.83 (+1.55%)
BABA   127.34 (-0.15%)
NIO   40.36 (+3.14%)
CGC   10.67 (-0.37%)
AMD   158.30 (-0.04%)
GE   95.72 (+0.77%)
MU   88.01 (+4.77%)
T   22.80 (-0.13%)
F   20.29 (+5.73%)
DIS   145.93 (+0.71%)
ACB   6.41 (-0.16%)
PFE   53.95 (+0.41%)
AMC   33.92 (-0.06%)
BA   196.75 (-0.56%)
S&P 500   4,640.17 (+1.60%)
DOW   34,878.50 (+1.14%)
QQQ   399.65 (+1.48%)
AAPL   169.29 (+2.41%)
MSFT   337.81 (+2.18%)
FB   322.67 (-0.55%)
GOOGL   2,905.02 (+2.36%)
AMZN   3,546.55 (+1.13%)
TSLA   1,152.57 (+0.68%)
NVDA   331.83 (+1.55%)
BABA   127.34 (-0.15%)
NIO   40.36 (+3.14%)
CGC   10.67 (-0.37%)
AMD   158.30 (-0.04%)
GE   95.72 (+0.77%)
MU   88.01 (+4.77%)
T   22.80 (-0.13%)
F   20.29 (+5.73%)
DIS   145.93 (+0.71%)
ACB   6.41 (-0.16%)
PFE   53.95 (+0.41%)
AMC   33.92 (-0.06%)
BA   196.75 (-0.56%)
S&P 500   4,640.17 (+1.60%)
DOW   34,878.50 (+1.14%)
QQQ   399.65 (+1.48%)
AAPL   169.29 (+2.41%)
MSFT   337.81 (+2.18%)
FB   322.67 (-0.55%)
GOOGL   2,905.02 (+2.36%)
AMZN   3,546.55 (+1.13%)
TSLA   1,152.57 (+0.68%)
NVDA   331.83 (+1.55%)
BABA   127.34 (-0.15%)
NIO   40.36 (+3.14%)
CGC   10.67 (-0.37%)
AMD   158.30 (-0.04%)
GE   95.72 (+0.77%)
MU   88.01 (+4.77%)
T   22.80 (-0.13%)
F   20.29 (+5.73%)
DIS   145.93 (+0.71%)
ACB   6.41 (-0.16%)
PFE   53.95 (+0.41%)
AMC   33.92 (-0.06%)
BA   196.75 (-0.56%)
S&P 500   4,640.17 (+1.60%)
DOW   34,878.50 (+1.14%)
QQQ   399.65 (+1.48%)
AAPL   169.29 (+2.41%)
MSFT   337.81 (+2.18%)
FB   322.67 (-0.55%)
GOOGL   2,905.02 (+2.36%)
AMZN   3,546.55 (+1.13%)
TSLA   1,152.57 (+0.68%)
NVDA   331.83 (+1.55%)
BABA   127.34 (-0.15%)
NIO   40.36 (+3.14%)
CGC   10.67 (-0.37%)
AMD   158.30 (-0.04%)
GE   95.72 (+0.77%)
MU   88.01 (+4.77%)
T   22.80 (-0.13%)
F   20.29 (+5.73%)
DIS   145.93 (+0.71%)
ACB   6.41 (-0.16%)
PFE   53.95 (+0.41%)
AMC   33.92 (-0.06%)
BA   196.75 (-0.56%)

GM venture to build North American battery chemical plant

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 | Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer


President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is forming a joint venture with Posco Chemical of South Korea to build a North American battery materials plant as it brings more steps in the electric vehicle supply chain under its umbrella.

The Detroit automaker said Wednesday that details of the venture are still being worked out, including investment amounts and the plant location. GM said the factory will supply materials to make cathodes, the energy center of a battery that amounts to 40% of the cost.

The plant will employ hundreds of people and will start making materials in 2024, said Doug Parks, GM's global product development and supply chain head.

The plant will supply four North American battery cell factories that GM plans to build. Two of those locations have been announced, Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Lordstown, Ohio.

“Scaling battery production is central to our strategy to drive mass adoption of EVs,” Parks told reporters Wednesday. “I think this helps to solidify the supply chain and add security to it.”

Automakers are racing to line up suppliers for scarce battery materials and components in anticipation of a widespread shift from internal combustion vehicles to those powered by electricity.

Auto industry executives polled by KPMG International say they expect more than half of U.S. new vehicle sales to be battery powered by 2030.

GM plans to build 30 electric vehicles globally by 2025 and says it will spend $35 billion between 2020 and 2025 on electric and autonomous vehicles.

At present, GM isn’t selling any electric vehicles. It's building pre-production versions of the GMC Hummer EV which will go on sale soon. But it has had to stop selling the Chevrolet Bolt small SUV and hatchback due to a recall over battery fires.

Parks said the cathode materials plant should help GM reduce battery costs. He said the company plans to roll out a small Chevrolet crossover SUV for about $30,000, and another SUV coming at an even lower price.

The new plant will make materials for GM's new Ultium battery chemistry, using nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum, Parks said. A cathode is the negative terminal where current leaves a battery,

Should you invest $1,000 in General Motors right now?

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Motors (GM)2.8$59.87+3.5%N/A8.00Buy$70.16
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.