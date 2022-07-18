50% OFF
S&P 500   3,830.85 (-0.84%)
DOW   31,072.61 (-0.69%)
QQQ   289.40 (-0.85%)
AAPL   147.07 (-2.06%)
MSFT   254.25 (-0.96%)
META   167.23 (+1.54%)
GOOGL   109.03 (-2.46%)
AMZN   113.76 (+0.18%)
TSLA   721.64 (+0.20%)
NVDA   161.01 (+2.15%)
NIO   20.84 (+0.58%)
BABA   103.14 (+0.68%)
AMD   81.43 (+0.39%)
MU   60.45 (-1.76%)
CGC   2.59 (+15.63%)
T   20.53 (-0.19%)
GE   63.68 (+1.30%)
F   11.96 (+0.67%)
DIS   95.70 (+0.53%)
AMC   16.54 (+7.61%)
PFE   50.75 (-1.93%)
PYPL   74.13 (+0.30%)
NFLX   190.92 (+0.96%)
Goldman Sachs, ODP, Boeing rise; Seagen falls

Monday, July 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

ODP Corp., up $3.81 to $35.32.

Office Depot's owner announced better-than-expected preliminary results, a bullish full-year forecast and a $600 million stock buyback.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $7.39 to $301.26.

The investment bank reported quarterly results that easily beat analysts' expectations.

Boeing Co., down 2 cents to $147.72.

Delta Air Lines is ordering 100 of the aircraft maker's 737 Max 10 planes.

Seagen Inc., down $10.24 to $168.47.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Merck's acquisition of the biotechnology company is unlikely to be finalized before the end of the month.

Synchrony Financial, up 9 cents to $31.48.

The consumer financial services company reported earnings and revenue for its latest quarter that easily surpassed analysts' expectations.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up $1.17 to $16.54.

The movie theater chain said it had its busiest weekend of the year so far.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc., up $1.99 to $100.74.

The specialty chemicals maker reported preliminary results that beat Wall Street's forecasts and raised the outlook for its fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., up 17 cents to $1.23.

The billboard advertising company is close to selling its British and European businesses to a private equity firm, the Daily Mail reported.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
ODP (ODP)
1.9614 of 5 stars		$35.32+12.1%N/A-8.96Buy$57.00
Ashland Global (ASH)
2.1645 of 5 stars		$100.74+2.0%1.33%6.09Moderate Buy$123.14
Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)
1.7258 of 5 stars		$1.23+16.0%N/A-2.93Hold$2.13
Boeing (BA)
2.0899 of 5 stars		$147.720.0%N/A-17.86Moderate Buy$222.18
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
3.2602 of 5 stars		$301.26+2.5%2.66%5.85Moderate Buy$421.23
AMC Entertainment (AMC)
0.8889 of 5 stars		$16.54+7.6%N/A-8.03Reduce$7.83
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

