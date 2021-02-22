Goodyear acquires Cooper in all-American stock deal

In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, signage for the Goodyear Distribution Center stands in Topeka, Kan. Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. is acquiring Cooper tires in a deal valued at $2.5 billion that will combine the two century-old Ohio companies. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)
In this May 2, 2007 file photo, Cooper tires are on display at Vermont Tire and Service Inc. in Montpelier, Vt. Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. is acquiring Cooper tires in a deal valued at $2.5 billion that will combine the two century-old Ohio companies. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the biggest remaining American tire companies are joining forces.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is acquiring Cooper in a deal valued at $2.5 billion that will combine the two century-old Ohio manufacturers.
Cooper, founded in 1914, is the 5th largest tire maker in North America based on revenue. The company has about 10,000 employees in 15 countries. In addition to the Cooper brand, it also owns Mastercraft, Roadmaster and Mickey Thompson.
For Goodyear, the bigger company, the deal will nearly double its presence in China. Cooper will get access to Goodyear's 2,500 retail locations.
The auto industry navigated a whirlwind year with the pandemic and all of the economic disruptions that accompanied it. Industry analysts see a rebound this year as vaccines are more broadly distributed, but many do not see activity reaching the levels of 2019, before the pandemic hit.
But shares in both companies have been rising sharply over the past year, particularly in the past three moths. Shares of Goodyear are up more than 21% in the past 30 days. Shares of Cooper are up almost 10% in that time.
Shareholders of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., based in Findlay, Ohio, will get $41.75 in cash and about .9 shares of Goodyear common stock per share of Cooper stock. Based on Goodyear's closing price on Friday, the total consideration for Cooper shareholders is $54.36 per share, a 24% premium to Cooper's closing price on Friday. Shares in Cooper jumped 17% in premarket trading.
The deal, which has been approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to close in the second half of this year. It would give shareholders of Goodyear, based in Akron, Ohio, about 84% of the company and Cooper shareholders with the remaining 16%, the companies said.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Tech Stocks To Buy On Sale
This too shall pass. Those four words should be taped to the computer screen of every investor. If you own shares of the tech sector, you’ve seen your portfolio take quite a hit. Tech stocks were largely immune from the effects of the pandemic.
However, as investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios, tech stocks were obvious targets for some profit-taking. And at the end of the day, that’s what I believe the latest tech selloff amounts to. Stocks don’t move in one direction all the time. Sure, there may be some saber-rattling about breaking up big tech. But with an election in less than two months, nobody will have the political will to do anything.
That doesn’t mean that it’s all going to be smooth sailing. Sure, the Federal Reserve did its part by promising low-interest rates until the end of time (or at least through 2023 whatever comes first). But the rest of 2020 is likely to be volatile for stocks.
First, there’s still the novel coronavirus hanging around. It’s not going to simply disappear after election day. That will take some combination of a vaccine and/or therapeutic. And all the likely candidates seem to be getting farther away the deeper into clinical trials they get.
And we have an election. But we are not likely to know the winner of the election on election night. In fact, for those who remember the spectacle of “hanging chads”, this election could make that one look like amateur hour.
The bottom line is there will be uncertainty. But there are always gains to be found, particularly now that their stock price has come down a little bit. Here are seven tech stocks that you can look to add or increase a position in now that they’re trading at a discount.
View the "7 Tech Stocks To Buy On Sale".