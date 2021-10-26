S&P 500   4,574.79 (+0.18%)
DOW   35,756.88 (+0.04%)
QQQ   378.87 (+0.25%)
AAPL   149.42 (+0.52%)
MSFT   313.13 (+1.62%)
FB   316.20 (-3.80%)
GOOGL   2,766.03 (+0.62%)
TSLA   1,018.50 (-0.62%)
AMZN   3,377.99 (+1.74%)
NVDA   245.88 (+6.14%)
BABA   169.90 (-3.56%)
NIO   40.49 (-1.89%)
CGC   13.16 (-3.02%)
GE   107.48 (+2.07%)
AMD   125.00 (+2.16%)
MU   68.89 (+0.19%)
T   25.38 (-1.01%)
F   15.89 (-0.69%)
ACB   7.03 (-2.09%)
DIS   171.93 (-0.05%)
PFE   43.56 (+0.95%)
BA   209.80 (-1.44%)
AMC   36.11 (-1.95%)
Google ads gain fuels profit for parent company Alphabet

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | The Associated Press


In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a woman walks below a Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif. Alphabet will report earnings after markets close, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

A continued rebound in digital ad spending at Google drove its parent company's profit up 68% in the third quarter.

Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc. said Tuesday that it earned $18.94 billion, or $27.99 per share, in the July-September period. Revenue rose 41% to $65.12 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $23.73 per share on revenue of $63.53 billion. Shares were nearly unchanged in after-market trading.

Google is the world's dominant search engine, has the biggest mobile operating system in Android and runs the behemoth video site YouTube. It holds 29% of the global $455 billion digital ads market, according to eMarketer, followed closely by Facebook. Both tech giants are benefiting as companies that scaled back on advertising last year during the pandemic pump more money into marketing.

The company's dominance has drawn scrutiny for years, and regulators in the U.S. and other countries have gone after Google over different aspects of its business, including search, ads and its app store, to try to curtail its reach.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)1.9$2,766.03+0.6%N/A29.98Buy$2,901.86
