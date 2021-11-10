S&P 500   4,677.36 (-0.17%)
DOW   36,266.52 (-0.15%)
QQQ   393.63 (-0.43%)
AAPL   148.82 (-1.32%)
MSFT   332.52 (-1.02%)
FB   330.74 (-1.38%)
GOOGL   2,944.46 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,593.66 (+0.49%)
TSLA   1,068.69 (+4.42%)
NVDA   299.63 (-2.26%)
BABA   165.59 (+3.37%)
NIO   41.50 (+2.12%)
CGC   13.83 (-1.00%)
AMD   142.85 (-4.08%)
GE   110.91 (-0.34%)
MU   74.25 (-1.77%)
T   25.02 (+1.25%)
F   20.05 (-0.35%)
DIS   176.00 (+0.51%)
ACB   7.35 (-1.74%)
PFE   49.07 (+3.74%)
AMC   40.60 (+1.68%)
BA   223.60 (+1.27%)
Google loses appeal of huge EU fine over shopping searches

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | Kelvin Chan, AP Business Writer


A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A top European Union court rejected on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2021 Google's appeal against a 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) antitrust penalty from the bloc's competition watchdog, which found the company abused its dominant position by giving its shopping service an illegal advantage. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

LONDON (AP) — A top European Union court on Wednesday rejected Google's appeal of a 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine from regulators who found the tech giant abused its massive online reach by giving its own shopping recommendations an illegal advantage in search results.

The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's top competition watchdog, punished Google in 2017 for unfairly directing visitors to its own shopping service, Google Shopping, to the detriment of competitors. The EU's General Court ruled that it “largely dismisses” Google’s appeal of that antitrust penalty and is upholding the fine.

“The General Court thus rules that, in reality, Google favors its own comparison shopping service over competing services, rather than a better result over another result," it said in a press release.

Google said it made changes in 2017 to comply with the European Commission’s decision.

“Our approach has worked successfully for more than three years, generating billions of clicks for more than 700 comparison shopping services,” a Google statement said.

The fine was part of an effort by European regulators to curb the online giant’s clout on the continent. It was followed by two other blockbuster antitrust penalties against Google, totaling 8.25 billion euros ($9.5 billion), which the company also is appealing.

The penalties were early salvos in the EU’s crackdown on tech companies, which has expanded to include other Silicon Valley digital giants. The commission this year launched fresh antitrust investigations into whether Google and Facebook are stifling competition in digital and classified advertising markets. It’s also investigating Apple over payments and Amazon over concerns it’s unfairly competing against independent merchants on its platform with its own products.

Meanwhile, the EU and U.K. are drafting new rules to make social media companies more accountable for illegal and harmful content on their platforms, with the threat of fines worth up to 10% of global annual revenue if they don’t comply.

Wednesday's ruling can still be appealed to the European Court of Justice, the bloc's highest court, but only on points of law, not the facts. Google hasn't decided whether to do so, saying it will closely review the decision.

The case began after the commission received a complaint in 2009 that led to an investigation, with EU regulators demanding Google change the way it provides search results in Europe.

