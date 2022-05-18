S&P 500   3,900.79 (-0.58%)
DOW   31,253.13 (-0.75%)
QQQ   289.58 (-0.54%)
AAPL   137.35 (-2.46%)
MSFT   253.14 (-0.37%)
FB   191.29 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   2,207.68 (-1.35%)
AMZN   2,146.38 (+0.19%)
TSLA   709.42 (-0.05%)
NVDA   171.24 (+1.10%)
BABA   87.69 (+0.44%)
NIO   16.66 (+5.24%)
AMD   96.67 (+0.41%)
CGC   5.87 (+5.01%)
MU   69.40 (-2.32%)
T   20.21 (-0.10%)
GE   75.74 (+0.72%)
F   12.85 (+0.55%)
DIS   103.14 (-1.11%)
AMC   13.08 (+2.51%)
PFE   50.65 (+0.50%)
PYPL   81.28 (+5.31%)
NFLX   183.48 (+3.55%)
Google's Russian business plans to file for bankruptcy

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 | The Associated Press


a woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can’t pay staff and suppliers. Russian state media reported Wednesday, May 18, 2022 that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

LONDON (AP) — Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can't pay staff and suppliers.

Russian state media reported Wednesday that the U.S. tech company's Russian subsidiary, Google LLC, submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry, Fedresurs.

The company said in a press statement that it filed for bankruptcy because the “Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations.”

Google, which had previously suspended its business operations in Russia, said it would continue to provide its free services there, including Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, its Android operating system and its Play app store.

