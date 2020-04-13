Government loans start flowing to small businesses





NEW YORK (AP) — The flow of money to small businesses under the government's $349 billion coronavirus relief plan is picking up momentum although many company owners are still waiting and wondering.

Money that was held up by technological and legal issues and the sheer volume of applications began arriving in companies' bank accounts at the end of last week. The Small Business Administration reported Monday that more than 959,000 applications had been approved for over $232 billion from the Paycheck Protection loan program.

The money Amy Power received Friday evening will go toward paying the eight staffers of her Dallas-based public relations company. Revenue is down more than 12% at The Power Group, whose clients include restaurants whose business has been curtailed by the virus outbreak.

“I want to get through this and retain my people,” Power says.

The loans of up to $10 million at an interest rate of 1% carry the promise of forgiveness if the money is used for retaining staffers or rehiring those who have been laid off. They also can be used for rent, mortgage interest and utilities.

The money was arriving as the first economic impact payments under the government's $2 trillion relief package also landed in Americans' bank accounts.

The Paycheck Protection Program so far hasn’t lived up to expectations raised by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said in announcing the program that owners could get loan money the same day they applied. But neither the SBA nor banks could turn around hundreds of thousands of loans in a matter of days, let alone hours.

There were other obstacles to getting the money flowing. The SBA ran into computer problems and bankers initially favored their most established customers. Money was also delayed amid confusion between the SBA and banks over loan documents.

Owners were finding that while the government promised less paperwork and quick money, there were still the usual lending processes to be dealt with. Jim Kolea applied early in the program, which began April 3, and didn't hear until Monday that his truck repair business, PennFleet, had been approved. But he still had a wait ahead.

“We should see paperwork later this week to sign,” said Kolea, whose company is based in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania.

Because the coronavirus has devastated the economy as a whole, some owners don’t feel that the loan money would guarantee their companies’ survival. Julie Goldman got her loan money Monday. She's going to save the money to pay her five staffers when her company, Original Runner, is allowed to reopen by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. The company manufactures fabric runners used at weddings.

Goldman, whose company is based in Livingston, New Jersey, is worried about her business coming back after life gets back to normal. She doesn't know if couples planning weddings will want to spring for details like runners.

“No one knows if they can stay open,” Goldman says. “It's just a real struggle right now.”

10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10

As the P/E ratios of most S&P 500 companies look very expensive and the stock market continues to regularly hit new all-time highs, it's very difficult for investors to find cheap stocks to buy now.



This goes for both share price, since most stocks are trading higher on a per-share basis, and valuation relative to earnings. Right now, the typical S&P 500 company is trading at about 25 times forward-looking earnings. Historically, S&P 500 companies have traded at about 15 times earnings in more normal markets.



While the S&P 500 as a whole is expensive, there are still a handful undervalued stocks that are trading at less than $10.00 per share. Value investing opportunities for value exist if you know where to look. Putting together a list of cheap stocks to buy now requires looking into some smaller, riskier, unloved or undiscovered parts of the market. These low-priced stocks might not look especially attractive today, but long-term investors stand to profit if they are willing to be patient and hold onto shares of these companies through multiple market cycles.



Some of these companies are great investing ideas because they're too small and too risky to attract the interest of most mutual funds and Wall Street money managers. Others have been beaten up by the market after a period of slowing earnings and profits, but are now trying to turn around and bounce back.



In this list, you might find marijuana stocks, dividend-paying stocks, large-cap stocks, growth stocks, small-cap stocks, and even some bitcoin stocks. While these low-priced stocks have a lot of differences, these 10 stock picks all share a common characteristic, a super-low share price of $10.00 or less.

View the "10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10".