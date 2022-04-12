S&P 500   4,412.53
DOW   34,308.08
QQQ   340.89
3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by slump in tech companies
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board after all
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
3 Stocks Down Big in '22 That Are Worth Buying
EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means
S&P 500   4,412.53
DOW   34,308.08
QQQ   340.89
3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by slump in tech companies
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board after all
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
3 Stocks Down Big in '22 That Are Worth Buying
EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means
S&P 500   4,412.53
DOW   34,308.08
QQQ   340.89
3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by slump in tech companies
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board after all
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
3 Stocks Down Big in '22 That Are Worth Buying
EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means
S&P 500   4,412.53
DOW   34,308.08
QQQ   340.89
3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by slump in tech companies
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board after all
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
3 Stocks Down Big in '22 That Are Worth Buying
EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means

Greece: Fossil fuels offer ‘new path’ to green transition

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece will accelerate plans to exploit offshore natural gas deposits, the country’s prime minister said Tuesday, describing a return to reliance on fossil fuels as a temporary necessity due to the disruption caused by the war in Ukraine.

Surveys in six regions in western and southern Greece should be completed by the end of next year, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing international energy crisis have added to the very serious level of uncertainty in all our lives,” he said.

“I would like to emphasize that this new path in no way diverts us from the long-term goals of reducing carbon dioxide emissions.”

Low oil and gas prices in recent years were blamed for stalling gas exploration in Greece’s Ionian Sea and off the coast of the island of Crete.

But the government last week announced plans to increase domestic coal production and expand its natural gas infrastructure to boost its liquefied natural gas capacity with additional storage space at an existing facility and plans to build two more.

The expansion will eventually allow Greece to export gas to its northern neighbors Bulgaria and North Macedonia, which are also heavily reliant on Russian gas.

Should you invest $1,000 in Fossil Group right now?

Before you consider Fossil Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fossil Group wasn't on the list.

While Fossil Group currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.