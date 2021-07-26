Hasbro, AON rise; Tencent, Fair Isaac fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, down 32 cents to $10.46.

Beijing ordered the Chinese internet giant to end its exclusive contracts with music copyright holders.

Aon Plc, up $19.08 to $251.56.

The insurance company said it was calling off a deal to combine with Willis Towers Watson following opposition from the U.S. Justice Dept.

SPX Flow Inc., up $6.62 to $82.74.

The maker of pumps, filters and industrial mixers will consider a sale and other options after rejecting an offer from Ingersoll Rand.

PerkinElmer Inc., up $7.77 to $172.11.

The maker of testing equipment and scientific instruments said it would buy BioLegend for about $5.25 billion.

Hasbro Inc., up $11.31 to $103.72.

The toymaker’s latest quarterly results came in far above what Wall Street analysts were looking for.

Fair Isaac Corp., down $12.94 to $539.94.

The Wall Street Journal reported that big lenders are relying less on FICO credit scores.

RBC Bearings Inc., up $33.49 to $240.

The company agreed to acquire a mechanical power transmission business from ABB for $2.9 billion in cash.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc., down $3.62 to $4.72.

The Chicago-based physical therapy chain released quarterly results that fell short of what analysts were expecting.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target SPX FLOW (FLOW) 1.9 $82.74 +8.7% 0.44% 116.54 Hold $56.20 RBC Bearings (ROLL) 1.2 $240.00 +16.2% N/A 67.04 Hold $140.00 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) 1.8 $10.46 -3.0% N/A 28.27 Buy $23.39 Fair Isaac (FICO) 1.4 $539.94 -2.3% N/A 57.69 Buy $543.50

Graduations are often seen as an ending. But they also have the potential to be an exciting new beginning. We may be biased, but we believe an ideal way to launch your graduate into the world is by helping them begin their investing education. And one way to help them do that is by having them invest in what they know.This current crop of graduates has never lived in a world without things like iPhones, the internet, and they were the generation that likely had smartphones when they were in high school. This is a generation that has embraced and demanded relentless technological innovation. And they have rewarded the companies that have delivered.Now it’s time to reward them, and maybe yourself as well. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at seven stocks that would make ideal graduation gifts. Each of these stocks has a lesson(s) for graduates to take throughout their lives and careers.