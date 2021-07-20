HCA Healthcare, Inter Parfums rise; PPG, Philip Morris fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

International Business Machines Corp., up $2.05 to $139.97.

The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

PPG Industries Inc., down $7.26 to $158.49.

The paint and coatings maker's second-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Halliburton Co., up 71 cents to $20.07.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators beat analysts' second-quarter profit forecasts.

Inter Parfums Inc., up $6.04 to $73.59.

The perfume maker raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

HCA Healthcare Inc., up $31.27 to $248.90.

The hospital operator handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

AmerisourceBergen Corp., up $3.89 to $116.49.

The drug distributor and others are close to a $26 billion settlement covering thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $7.92 to $126.35.

The exercise bike and treadmill company signed a deal with UnitedHealth Group for access to its fitness app.

Philip Morris International Inc., down $3 to $94.93.

The tobacco company's full-year profit forecast fell just short of analysts' expectations.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target AmerisourceBergen (ABC) 1.7 $116.49 +3.5% 1.51% -6.32 Buy $123.78 PPG Industries (PPG) 2.3 $158.49 -4.4% 1.36% 31.63 Buy $170.18 Peloton Interactive (PTON) 1.8 $126.35 +6.7% N/A 203.79 Buy $142.45 Inter Parfums (IPAR) 1.7 $73.59 +8.9% 1.36% 41.81 Hold $72.75 UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 2.5 $412.97 +1.0% 1.40% 27.28 Buy $443.74 Halliburton (HAL) 2.2 $20.07 +3.7% 0.90% -9.99 Buy $21.42 International Business Machines (IBM) 2.0 $139.97 +1.5% 4.69% 23.41 Hold $149.00 Philip Morris International (PM) 2.3 $94.93 -3.1% 5.06% 17.10 Buy $100.73

