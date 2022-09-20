50% OFF
Hertz to order up to 175K GM electric vehicles over 5 years

Tue., September 20, 2022 | The Associated Press
r m
This May 23, 2020, photo shows rental vehicles parked outside a closed Hertz car rental office in south Denver. Rental car company Hertz plans to order up to 175,000 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years. The deal includes electric vehicle deliveries through 2027 and will span a variety of vehicles such as SUVs, pickups and luxury automobiles. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

Hertz plans to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years.

The agreement announced Tuesday includes electric vehicle deliveries through 2027 and will include SUVs, pickups and luxury automobiles from Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop. The expect deliveries of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV will start in the first quarter of next year.

“We are thrilled to partner with GM on this initiative, which will dramatically expand our EV offering to Hertz customers, including leisure and business travelers, rideshare drivers and corporates,” Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said in a prepared statement.

Hertz's current goal is for one-quarter of its fleet to be electric by the end of 2024.

GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra believes the partnership will help create new electric vehicle customers.

“With the vehicle choice, technology and driving range we’re delivering, I’m confident that each rental experience will further increase purchase consideration for our products and drive growth for our company,” she said.

GM said last year that it plans to go fully electric by 2035.

