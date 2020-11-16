Home Depot buying HD Supply in deal valued at $8 billion

ATLANTA (AP) — Home Depot is buying HD Supply Co. in a deal valued at about $8 billion.

A subsidiary of Home Depot Inc. will pay $56 per share for HD Supply's common stock.

HD Supply is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operations products in the multifamily and hospitality end markets.

The transaction is expected to close during Home Depot's fiscal fourth quarter.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target The Home Depot (HD) 2.2 $277.17 +0.3% 2.16% 25.41 Buy $289.29