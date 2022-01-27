S&P 500   4,326.51 (-0.54%)
DOW   34,160.78 (-0.02%)
QQQ   341.10 (-1.01%)
AAPL   159.22 (-0.29%)
MSFT   299.84 (+1.05%)
FB   294.64 (+0.00%)
GOOGL   2,580.10 (-0.18%)
AMZN   2,792.75 (+0.55%)
TSLA   829.10 (-11.55%)
NVDA   219.44 (-3.64%)
BABA   111.79 (-1.39%)
NIO   21.11 (-6.84%)
AMD   102.60 (-7.33%)
CGC   6.85 (-5.26%)
MU   78.72 (-3.96%)
GE   89.90 (+0.65%)
T   24.12 (-0.54%)
F   19.55 (-1.81%)
DIS   135.42 (+1.36%)
AMC   14.52 (-8.91%)
PFE   53.37 (+0.68%)
ACB   3.79 (-6.65%)
BA   189.75 (-2.33%)
Home Depot names longtime executive as new CEO

Thursday, January 27, 2022 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer


A Home Depot logo sign hands on its facade, Friday, May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. he Home Depot on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, named a veteran executive as its new CEO. Edward “Ted” Decker, who has served as Home Depot’s chief operating officer since October 2020, will become president and CEO on March 1. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

The Home Depot on Thursday named a veteran executive as its new CEO.

Edward “Ted” Decker, who has served as Home Depot’s chief operating officer since October 2020, will become president and CEO on March 1. Current Chairman and CEO Craig Menear will continue to serve as the company’s board chairman.

Decker joined Atlanta-based Home Depot in 2000. He has held roles in finance, business development and merchandising.

“His ability to blend the art and science of retail is exactly what is needed in the next phase of growth for The Home Depot,” Menear said in a statement. “I have tremendous confidence that he will guide our company to new heights.”

Home Depot’s sales surged in 2020 as the pandemic kept people indoors and itching to do home improvement projects. More recently, sales have been boosted by the strong housing market.

Home Depot reported sales of $115 billion in the first three quarters of 2021, up 15.6% from the prior year. The company operates 2,317 stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Home Depot shares were flat in after-market trading.

