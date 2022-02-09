S&P 500   4,521.54
Honda's sales, profit drop amid rising costs, chip shortages

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Honda has reported its profit dropped 32% in the last quarter as rising material costs and a shortage of computer chips hurt the Japanese automaker, the Tokyo-based company said Wednesday, Feb. 9. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) — Honda’s profit dropped 32% in the last quarter as rising material costs and a shortage of computer chips hurt the Japanese automaker.

Honda Motor Co.’s profit for the three months through December totaled 192.9 billion yen ($1.7 billion), down from 284 billion yen the year before, the Tokyo-based company said Wednesday.

Quarterly sales slipped 2% to 3.7 trillion yen ($32 billion).

Like the rest of the world’s automakers, Honda’s manufacturing also has been affected by delays due to measures to curb coronavirus outbreaks. Japan’s top automaker Toyota reported a similar drop in profit.

Honda, which makes the Accord sedan, Gold Wing motorcycles and Asimo robot, said it expects the challenges to persist.

Rising material costs are also a problem, but the company said cost-cutting efforts allowed it to raise its profit projection.

It raised its full fiscal year profit forecast to 670 billion yen ($5.8 billion) from an earlier projection of 555 billion yen ($4.8 billion), an improvement from the 657 billion profit earned in the previous fiscal year.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Toyota Motor (TM)2.5$200.32+1.6%1.86%9.63Buy$178.00
