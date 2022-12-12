Horizon Therapeutics, Microsoft rise; Rivian falls

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Horizon Therapeutics, up $15.07 to $112.36.

The drugmaker agreed to be acquired by Amgen for more than $26 billion.

Weber Inc., up $1.51 to $8.01.

The grill maker agreed to be taken private by BDT Capital Partners in a deal that values the company at about $3.7 billion.

Coupa Software Inc., up $16.56 to $78.65.

The company agreed to be taken private by investment firm Thoma Bravo for about $8 billion.

Microsoft Corp., up $7.09 to $252.51.

The tech giant is buying a 4% stake in the parent company of the London Stock Exchange as part of a partnership deal.

Rivian Automotive Inc., down $1.68 to $25.61.

The electric vehicle maker said it was suspending talks on creating a partnership with Mercedes-Benz on making electric vans in Europe.

Kellogg Co., up $1.70 to $74.04.

The cereal maker authorized a $1.5 billion stock buyback program.

Boston Scientific Corp., up 90 cents to $47.13.

The medical technology company offered to acquire up to 65% of the Chinese medical tech company Acotec.

AutoNation Inc., up 82 cents to $117.06.

The car dealer said it would acquire RepairSmith, a mobile auto repair and maintenance company, for $190 million.

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here