Horizon Therapeutics, Microsoft rise; Rivian falls

S&P 500   3,990.56 (+1.43%)
DOW   34,005.04 (+1.58%)
QQQ   285.14 (+1.10%)
AAPL   144.40 (+1.58%)
MSFT   252.50 (+2.88%)
META   114.71 (-1.03%)
GOOGL   93.07 (+0.26%)
AMZN   90.43 (+1.50%)
TSLA   168.08 (-6.13%)
NVDA   175.41 (+3.18%)
NIO   12.46 (-1.35%)
BABA   89.53 (-1.98%)
AMD   70.65 (+3.00%)
T   19.30 (+1.10%)
MU   55.26 (+0.71%)
CGC   2.97 (+3.48%)
F   13.43 (+1.90%)
GE   83.10 (+2.03%)
DIS   94.55 (+1.25%)
AMC   5.95 (+0.17%)
PFE   52.17 (+0.87%)
PYPL   73.77 (+0.27%)
NFLX   314.56 (-1.70%)
S&P 500   3,990.56 (+1.43%)
DOW   34,005.04 (+1.58%)
QQQ   285.14 (+1.10%)
AAPL   144.40 (+1.58%)
MSFT   252.50 (+2.88%)
META   114.71 (-1.03%)
GOOGL   93.07 (+0.26%)
AMZN   90.43 (+1.50%)
TSLA   168.08 (-6.13%)
NVDA   175.41 (+3.18%)
NIO   12.46 (-1.35%)
BABA   89.53 (-1.98%)
AMD   70.65 (+3.00%)
T   19.30 (+1.10%)
MU   55.26 (+0.71%)
CGC   2.97 (+3.48%)
F   13.43 (+1.90%)
GE   83.10 (+2.03%)
DIS   94.55 (+1.25%)
AMC   5.95 (+0.17%)
PFE   52.17 (+0.87%)
PYPL   73.77 (+0.27%)
NFLX   314.56 (-1.70%)
S&P 500   3,990.56 (+1.43%)
DOW   34,005.04 (+1.58%)
QQQ   285.14 (+1.10%)
AAPL   144.40 (+1.58%)
MSFT   252.50 (+2.88%)
META   114.71 (-1.03%)
GOOGL   93.07 (+0.26%)
AMZN   90.43 (+1.50%)
TSLA   168.08 (-6.13%)
NVDA   175.41 (+3.18%)
NIO   12.46 (-1.35%)
BABA   89.53 (-1.98%)
AMD   70.65 (+3.00%)
T   19.30 (+1.10%)
MU   55.26 (+0.71%)
CGC   2.97 (+3.48%)
F   13.43 (+1.90%)
GE   83.10 (+2.03%)
DIS   94.55 (+1.25%)
AMC   5.95 (+0.17%)
PFE   52.17 (+0.87%)
PYPL   73.77 (+0.27%)
NFLX   314.56 (-1.70%)
S&P 500   3,990.56 (+1.43%)
DOW   34,005.04 (+1.58%)
QQQ   285.14 (+1.10%)
AAPL   144.40 (+1.58%)
MSFT   252.50 (+2.88%)
META   114.71 (-1.03%)
GOOGL   93.07 (+0.26%)
AMZN   90.43 (+1.50%)
TSLA   168.08 (-6.13%)
NVDA   175.41 (+3.18%)
NIO   12.46 (-1.35%)
BABA   89.53 (-1.98%)
AMD   70.65 (+3.00%)
T   19.30 (+1.10%)
MU   55.26 (+0.71%)
CGC   2.97 (+3.48%)
F   13.43 (+1.90%)
GE   83.10 (+2.03%)
DIS   94.55 (+1.25%)
AMC   5.95 (+0.17%)
PFE   52.17 (+0.87%)
PYPL   73.77 (+0.27%)
NFLX   314.56 (-1.70%)

Horizon Therapeutics, Microsoft rise; Rivian falls

Mon., December 12, 2022 | The Associated Press
Follow MarketBeat on Google News
Follow on
Google News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Horizon Therapeutics, up $15.07 to $112.36.

The drugmaker agreed to be acquired by Amgen for more than $26 billion.

Weber Inc., up $1.51 to $8.01.

The grill maker agreed to be taken private by BDT Capital Partners in a deal that values the company at about $3.7 billion.

Coupa Software Inc., up $16.56 to $78.65.

The company agreed to be taken private by investment firm Thoma Bravo for about $8 billion.

Microsoft Corp., up $7.09 to $252.51.

The tech giant is buying a 4% stake in the parent company of the London Stock Exchange as part of a partnership deal.

Rivian Automotive Inc., down $1.68 to $25.61.

The electric vehicle maker said it was suspending talks on creating a partnership with Mercedes-Benz on making electric vans in Europe.

Kellogg Co., up $1.70 to $74.04.

The cereal maker authorized a $1.5 billion stock buyback program.

Boston Scientific Corp., up 90 cents to $47.13.

The medical technology company offered to acquire up to 65% of the Chinese medical tech company Acotec.

AutoNation Inc., up 82 cents to $117.06.

The car dealer said it would acquire RepairSmith, a mobile auto repair and maintenance company, for $190 million.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Coupa Software (COUP)
1.5349 of 5 stars		$78.62+26.6%N/A-17.13Hold$72.11
Amgen (AMGN)
2.6221 of 5 stars		$276.67-0.7%2.80%22.19Hold$249.47
AutoNation (AN)
2.0378 of 5 stars		$117.21+0.8%N/A4.80Moderate Buy$144.50
Kellogg (K)
1.7775 of 5 stars		$74.04+2.4%3.19%17.06Hold$71.64
Boston Scientific (BSX)
2.0619 of 5 stars		$47.11+1.9%N/A112.17Buy$47.85
Microsoft (MSFT)
3.0259 of 5 stars		$252.43+2.9%1.08%27.20Moderate Buy$300.64
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: