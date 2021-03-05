S&P 500   3,841.94 (+1.95%)
DOW   31,496.30 (+1.85%)
QQQ   308.63 (+1.49%)
AAPL   121.34 (+1.01%)
MSFT   231.60 (+2.15%)
FB   264.40 (+2.62%)
GOOGL   2,095.12 (+3.01%)
TSLA   593.12 (-4.56%)
AMZN   2,998.52 (+0.70%)
NVDA   498.95 (+0.84%)
BABA   233.89 (+1.47%)
CGC   31.09 (+0.26%)
GE   13.60 (+0.22%)
MU   88.87 (+5.38%)
NIO   38.11 (-2.98%)
AMD   78.47 (+0.93%)
T   29.62 (+2.42%)
F   12.27 (+2.85%)
ACB   9.60 (-2.24%)
DIS   189.99 (+1.04%)
BA   223.22 (-0.66%)
NFLX   515.95 (+0.91%)
BAC   36.93 (+1.18%)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Friday, March 5, 2021 | The Associated Press

A late rebound in technology companies pulled the stock market out of a slump and helped give the S&P 500 its first weekly gain in three weeks.

Investors were encouraged by a government report that U.S. employers picked up the pace of hiring last month. However they were also still anxious over a recent surge in long-term interest rates in the bond market, which can slow the economy and discourage borrowing.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 73.47 points, or 2%, to 3,841.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 572.16 points, or 1.9%, to 31,496.30

The Nasdaq rose 196.68 points, or 1.5%, to 12,920.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 45.29 points, or 2.1% to 2,192.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 30.79 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow rose 563.93 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq fell 272.20 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 fell 8.84 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 85.87 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 889.82 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 31.87 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 217.36 points, or 11%.


