How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Technology companies helped lift stocks on Wall Street to a record high Friday.

Apple and Intel soared about 2%. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% for its third straight weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9%, setting its own record high. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%. Levi Strauss shares jumped after the jeans maker posted strong first-quarter results.

Stocks have been edging higher most of the week as investors remain cautiously optimistic about economic growth and progress against the pandemic.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 31.63 points, or 0.8%, to 4,128.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 297.03 points, or 0.9%, to 33,800.60.

The Nasdaq rose 70.88 points, or 0.5%, to 13,900.19.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.88 points, or less than 0.1% to 2,243.47.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 108.93 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 647.39 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 420.08 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.43 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 372.73 points, or 9.9%.

The Dow is up 3,194.12 points, or 10.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,011.90 points, or 7.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 268.62 points, or 13.6%.

