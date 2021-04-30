How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks pulled back on Wall Street Friday, easing the S&P 500 below the record high it set a day earlier, but still closed out their best month this year. The market has been climbing this month as investors remain optimistic that the pandemic is slowly and steadily coming to a close. The S&P 500 rose 5.2% in April, its best monthly gain since November 2020, when President Joe Biden was elected.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.30 points, or 0.7%, to 4,181.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 185.51 points, or 0.5%, to 33,874.85.

The Nasdaq fell 119.86 points, or 0.9%, to 13,962.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 29.01 points, or 1.3% to 2,266.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 1 point, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 168.64 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 54.13 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.41 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 425.10 points, or 11.3%.

The Dow is up 3,268.37 points, or 10.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,074.40 points, or 8.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 291.59 points, or 14.8%.

