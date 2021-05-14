How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed higher for the second day in a row Friday but still ended with a weekly loss after three sizable drops earlier in the week.

The S&P 500 added 1.5%, but still lost 1.4% for the week. Another bounce back in tech shares pushed the Nasdaq 2.3% higher.

Retailers, banks, communication companies and industrial stocks also helped lift the market. Energy stocks also rose as the price of U.S. crude oil climbed 2.4%.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 61.35 points, or 1.5%, to 4,173.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 360.68, or 1.1%, to 34,382.13.

The Nasdaq rose 304.99 points, or 2.3%, to 13,429.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 53.68 points, or 2.5%, to 2,224.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 58.75 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow fell 395.63 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq fell 322.26 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 fell 47 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 417.78 points, or 11.1%.

The Dow is up 3,775.65 points, or 12.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 541.70 points, or 4.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 249.77 points, or 12.6%.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Millions of Americans will be receiving an additional $1,400 as part of the Biden stimulus plan after receiving $600 as part of the stimulus bill that President Trump back on December 27, 2020. Many already have.For many Americans, there is a definite plan for how that money will be spent. And the usual suspects like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will likely continue to be busy. However, for other Americans, the money they receive will truly be like finding money. Both scenarios present different thoughts for investors.You may agree with the payments. You may disagree with them. It really doesn’t matter, they’re coming and now as an investor, the question is how can you benefit from the new spending that will undoubtedly occur as a result of Americans receiving this stimulus?We have some ideas and we’re sharing them with you in this special presentation. It’s comforting to remember that for many people receiving the stimulus checks will help ease the pressure from desperate circumstances.