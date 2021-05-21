How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index gave up an early gain and ended 0.1% lower Friday, giving the benchmark index its second losing week in a row.

Losses for a handful of Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon helped drag the index lower. The Nasdaq gave back 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%.

Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation as the economy revs up after more than a year of shutdowns related to the pandemic.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.26 points, or 0.1%, to 4,155.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.69 points, or 0.4%, to 34,207.84.

The Nasdaq fell 64.75 points, or 0.5%, to 13,470.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.51 points, or 0.3%, to 2,215.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 17.99 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 174.29 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 41.02 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.36 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 399.79 points, or 10.6%.

The Dow is up 3,601.36 points, or 11.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 582.71 points, or 4.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 240.41 points, or 12.2%.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Like any group of stocks related to travel and tourism, hotel stocks saw a steep drop in share prices in 2020. The leisure and hospitality sector that once had 15 million employees has lost 4 million jobs since February.Many major cities will be feeling the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for years. However, there is ample evidence that shows the pandemic may be coming to an end. The number of new cases is dropping. The number of those getting vaccinated is rising. And even in the cities with the most restrictive mitigation measures, the slow process of reopening is beginning.All of this can’t come fast enough for individuals who rely on the travel and tourism industry for their livelihood. Hotel chains had at least some revenue coming in the door. And when earnings season concludes, the more budget-friendly hotel chains may realize revenue that is 75% of its 2019 numbers. But that is not enough to bring the hotels to anywhere near full employment. Particularly with hotels that have bars and restaurants that have remained closed or open at limited capacity.Many economists are optimistic that travel may begin to look more normal by the summer of this year. And the global economy may deliver 6.4% GDP growth this year. With that in mind, the hotel chains with the best fundamentals and the broadest footprint will be in the best position as the economy reopens.