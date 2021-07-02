How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 posting its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high.

The S&P 500, the Dow and Nasdaq all rose after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected.

It’s a sign that more workers are returning to the labor force, though there’s still a ways to go before it returns to full strength. Some investors say that should keep the Federal Reserve on course to maintain its support for the economy a while longer. Treasury yields were flat to lower.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.40 points, or 0.8%, to 4,352.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.82 points, or 0.4%, to 34,786.35.

The Nasdaq rose 116.95 points, or 0.8%, to 14,639.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.60 points, or 1%, to 2,305.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 71.64 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 352.51 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 278.94 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 28.63 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 596.27 points, or 15.9%.

The Dow is up 4,179.87 points, or 13.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,751.04 points, or 13.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 330.91 points, or 16.8%.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

An Influx Of Capital Is Driving Cryptocurrency HigherThere is an influx of money to the cryptocurrency market that is driving the entire complex higher. Not only is institutional interest peaking but recognition and use are on the rise as well. With Bitcoin setting new all-time highs 100% above the 2017 highs the number of new Bitcoin millionaires is on the rise too.But Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency on the market today by far. The number of cryptocurrencies on the market has been growing steadily with more than 4,000 listed on Coinmarketcap alone. But that doesn’t mean they are all worth your time. Many if not most will not stand the test of time.One way to judge the market’s interest in a cryptocurrency is its market performance gains. A cryptocurrency that is gaining in value is certainly one that you may want to own. The better method of judging the market’s interest in a cryptocurrency is the market cap. The cryptocurrency market is worth upwards of $1 trillion and growing, and most of that value is centered in the top seven. Together, the bottom 3,993 odd cryptocurrencies only account for 12% of the market and have yet to prove any lasting value.