How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Friday, September 3, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Friday following a weak jobs report, but gains for a handful of Big Tech companies allowed the Nasdaq composite to sneak in another record high.

The Dow ended the week lower but other major indexes posted weekly gains. The weakness Friday came after the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers created far fewer jobs than expected last month. Travel companies fell. Cruise operators Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean each lost 4%.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.52 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,535.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.73 points, or 0.2%, to 35,369.09.

The Nasdaq rose 32.34 points, or 0.2%, to 15,363.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.97 points, or 0.5%, to 2,292.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 26.06 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow fell 86.71 points, 0.2%.

The Nasdaq rose 234.02 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 rose 14.90 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 779.36 points, or 20.7%.

The Dow is up 4,762.61 points, or 15.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,475.23 points, or 19.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 317.19 points, or 16.1%.

