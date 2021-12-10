How major US stock indexes fared Friday

A late wave of buying sent stocks to solid gains on Wall Street Friday, lifting the S&P 500 to another record high. The benchmark index rose 1% and closed out its best week since February.

Technology stocks powered much of the gain. Business software maker Oracle surged 15.6% after reporting strong results in its latest quarter.

The gains came after the government reported another big rise in inflation last month, but markets were relieved to see that the report was in line with expectations.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 44.57 points, or 1%, to 4,712.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 216.30 points, or 0.6%, to 35,970.99.

The Nasdaq rose 113.23 points, or 0.7%, to 15,630.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.40 points, or 0.4%, to 2,211.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 173.59 points, or 3.8%.

The Dow is up 1,390.91 points, or 4%.

The Nasdaq is up 545.13 points, or 3.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 52.50 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 955.95 points, or 25.5%.

The Dow is up 5,364.51 points, or 17.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,742.32 points, or 21.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 236.95 points, or 12%.

