How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/31/2022

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street, but major indexes still wound up with big gains for October, including the best month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 1976.

The broader S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, had its first monthly gain since July, as did the Nasdaq composite. The S&P 500 slipped 0.7% Monday, and the Dow lost 0.4%. The Nasdaq pulled back 1%.

Investors this week will be watching for another jumbo interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve and the government’s monthly report on the job market. Starbucks is among the companies reporting earnings this week.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 29.08 points, or 0.7%, to 3,871.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.85 points, or 0.4%, to 32,732.95

The Nasdaq fell 114.31 points, or 1%, to 10,988.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.06 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,846.86.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 894.20 points, or 18.8%.

The Dow is down 3,605.35 points, or 9.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,656.82 points, or 29.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 398.45 points, or 17.7%.

