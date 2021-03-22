How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Gains in big technology companies led stocks broadly higher on Wall Street as traders welcomed some easing in long-term bond yields.
The S&P 500 index rose 0.7% Monday while the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.2%. Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft all made solid gains.
Kansas City Southern jumped 11.1% after a Canadian railroad announced it would buy the company for $25 billion. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell after trading as high as 1.74% last week. A steady rise in bond yields over the past month has been luring investors away from high-flying tech stocks.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 27.49 points, or 0.7%, to 3,940.59.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.23 points, or 0.3%, to 32,371.20.
The Nasdaq rose 162.31 points, or 1.2%, to 13,377.54.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.70 points, or 0.9% to 2,266.84.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 184.52 points, or 4.9%.
The Dow is up 2,124.72 points, or 6.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 489.26 points, or 3.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 291.99 points, or 14.8%.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks
When a single Wall Street analyst downgrades one of your stocks, you might think they are just having a bad day or have an incorrect investment thesis. One downgrade typically won't have a significant impact on the price of one of your stocks, but what if analysts repeatedly downgraded a company over the last 30, 60, or 90 days? You would know something is seriously wrong.
Today, we invite you to take a free exclusive look at our up-to-the-minute list of 12 "Most Downgraded" stocks. These are true strong sell stocks. Analysts are abandoning them in droves and issuing rare downgrades and sell ratings. If any of these stocks are lurking around in your portfolio, seriously consider whether or not they still belong in your portfolio.
.
View the "Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks".